Ukraine Called In To Help Brussels Build ‘Drone Wall’ Along Eastern Flank

By EurActiv

By Charles Cohen

(EurActiv) — Ukraine’s defence minister will tell the EU’s top defence official and key governments all about deploying a system to hold off waves of drone attacks from Russia at a meeting on Friday morning.

Kyiv has been pioneering drone innovation since the start of Russia’s invasion, with unmanned aerial vehicles now a key asset in responding to Russian attacks. That’s why Ukraine’s perspective is critical when Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius convenes a call between the representatives of 10 countries along Europe’s eastern flank on Friday.

The Commission has invited Ukraine’s defence minister, Denys Shmyhal, to join a call with “frontline countries” to hear “what its capabilities are, and (…) whether to take inspiration from that or not”, a spokesperson for the EU executive said on Thursday.

The call will include Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Ukraine as well as Slovakia, the Commission said. Slovakia was not expected to join earlier this week. And it remains unclear whether Hungary, another country with external borders to this east, will be part of the discussion.

NATO technical officials will also join the discussion, the EU executive added on Thursday.

“We need to understand [that] we lack capabilities to detect drones,” Kubilius said at Euractiv’s launch event for its daily defence newsletter FIREPOWER on Tuesday, promising rapid progress on building out a drone defensive wall.

Drone defence

In March, Ukrainian presidential advisor Alexander Kamyshin said the country’s manufacturers can produce over 5 million first-person-view drones, which deliver detailed video coverage to operators, per year.

“Ukraine is far ahead of all European NATO countries in terms of drone and especially anti-drone technology,” said Carlo Masala, head of the Center for Intelligence and Security Studies at the German Armed Forces University in Munich.

For Masala, Ukraine drone manufacturers can provide know-how to mitigate jamming and spoofing technologies from Russia, he added.

The Commission said this week that capitals could support the drone wall through the €150 billion SAFE loans allocated to 19 countries, and tap into the €1.5 billion EDIP programme, still subject to negotiations.

Masala said that Ukraine ought to receive direct EU contributions to increase their production and contribute to a drone wall.

Another way for Kyiv to participate in the financing initiative would be to set up production in the EU. In June, Denmark signed a deal with Kyiv for Ukrainian defence companies to open production lines in the country, starting with a €1.4 billion investment. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday that the country will lift its arm exports ban introduced after Russia’s invasion, which could allow for exports of Ukraine-made drones.

“You would have production lines which are out of the reach of Russia in the southern front (…) the possibility that Russian themselves hit a drone production facility in Romania or Germany is quite unlikely”.