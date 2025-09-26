When Will Central Asia’s Regional Integration Achieve Structural Substance? – Analysis

By Anjana V.S., Koche Jay Manik and Dr. Bawa Singh

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the five Central Asian Republics (CARs) – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – emerged as a distinct region. Unlike other parts of the former Soviet Union, CARs achieved and established statehood relative smoothly, with the issue of ‘failed states’ being less prevalent.

However, with their vast area, abundant resources, and strategic positioning between Europe, China, Russia, and Southeast Asia, it became crucial for them to assert their presence on the global stage. Following years of externally imposed initiatives and ongoing internal divisions, the CARs have made significant strides toward enhancing regional cooperation in recent times.

CARs: The Renewed Push for Regional Integration

The CARs have made significant strides towards building relations and better integration amongst them. Central Asia has established a stable and, in many respects, a distinctive model for inter-state cooperation that promotes stability, security, and sustainable growth. Initiated by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in 2017, the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia depicts the significance of growing regional integration between the CARs. In 2018, this Consultative Meeting marked the first occasion in nearly a decade that the Central Asian leaders gathered without the presence of external powers. This framework has emerged as a dependable means of enhancing the institutional and legal groundwork for regional cooperation.

On September 14, 2023, the Fifth Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State commenced in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers signed two new agreements: an agreement aimed at enhancing land transport connectivity in Central Asia and an agreement involving the general directions of youth policy. Most significantly, the summit created a Council of National Coordinators for the presidential consultative meetings. In preparation for the 2024 Consultative Meeting, Central Asian Transport Ministers convened, along with a separate meeting of Energy Ministers.

The Sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on August 9, 2024. At the summit, the ‘Central Asia-2040’ framework for regional cooperation was endorsed as representing a significant regional conceptual vision. The main objective was to foster closer ties among the five countries and to enhance the region’s global standing. It seeks to embark on a new era of collaboration, emphasising peace and stability as essential factors for ongoing development.

Additionally, it focuses on boosting economic and logistical capabilities, creating collective strategies to ensure water, energy, and food security, nurturing the youth as a vital source of the region, and forging a unified cultural and humanitarian identity among the brotherly nations. On August 5, 2025, leaders from Central Asia gathered in Awaza, Turkmenistan, during a UN Conference to prepare for the Seventh Consultative Meeting scheduled later.

The five nations have already begun efforts to enhance parliamentary collaboration. The inaugural Central Asia Inter-Parliamentary Forum occurred in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, in February 2023. The forum identified key areas of cooperation, including the forum’s function as a venue for parliamentary discussion and dialogue and addressing urgent regional challenges, such as the collaborative management of transboundary rivers and the promotion of environmental and energy stability.

Another emphasised topic was the necessity to enhance cultural and humanitarian collaboration and the engagement of Central Asian intellectuals. The Turkistan Declaration was endorsed as a conclusion to the forum, outlining the potential for ongoing development of inter-parliamentary relations to foster economic collaboration and create a unified cultural and historical identity for Central Asia.

The second Central Asia Inter-Parliamentary Forum was concluded in Khiva, Uzbekistan, in September 2024. The forum’s main objective was to improve inter-parliamentary relations and create inter-parliamentary commissions and specialised committees. The event addressed water-energy security, transportation, and sustainable development. The Khiva Declaration was adopted for future efforts to enhance inter-parliamentary collaboration.

The third and recent Central Asia Inter-Parliamentary Forum commenced on September 23, 2025, focusing on the theme ‘Parliaments of Central Asian Countries: Effective Solutions for Comprehensive Development of the Region’. The forum is anticipated to address topics related to promoting sustainable economic growth, managing the migration process, and enhancing the digital environment through improved inter-parliamentary collaboration among the CARs.

Even though not strictly Central Asian in membership, the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), was established in 1997 to foster economic collaboration among Central Asian countries. CAREC primarily focused on funding infrastructure initiatives and enhancing the policy framework in areas like transport, energy, and trade.

In addition to the formal procedures, informal communication among government officials in Central Asia has surged significantly over the past years. Rather than remaining isolated from one another, the Central Asian governmental channels are now sharing insights and learning from one another.

Challenges and the Way Forward

Establishing regional institutions across Central Asia is an ongoing process, requiring considerable time. Central Asia is transitioning from sporadic and informal cooperation to a more regular, organised, and ambitious framework. They are in an effort to create institutional frameworks that could pave the way for greater integration in the future. However, the process of institutionalisation is inconsistent and has not yet developed into a coherent, fully binding regional entity akin to ASEAN or the EU. External actors, like Russia, China, Turkey, and the EU, continue to exert influence. While political determination has grown, the capacity for implementation remains a limitation.

For regional cooperation in Central Asia to thrive, it must swiftly advance the process of establishing institutional frameworks. Cooperative structures are essential to guarantee that the presidential statements are effectively executed at the national level to make regional cooperation tangible at the societal level and ensure its permanence. Additionally, these regional frameworks can recognise and prioritise the key challenges that must be addressed for enhanced cooperation in Central Asia.

At last, it is concluded that the Central Asia’s regional cooperation reflects the growing aspirations but remained structurally fragile. Several initiatives such as Consultative Meetings and Inter-Parliamentary Forums have been signalling a renewed commitment for strengthening regionalization through institutionalization and shared development. However, the same has been undermined having challenges like the divergent national interests coupled with the absence of binding legal frameworks and limited implementation capacity.

Moreover, geopolitical factors such as US, China, Russia, Turkey, and the EU—continue to shape the regional dynamics. Although, the informal exchanges and pragmatic coordination have been strengthened among the CARs but the institutional depth and policy coherence are still impacting the aspirations of regional institutionalization. The regional institutionalization and regional cooperation’s success would depend on translating the ongoing summitries, consultative mechanisms into substantive frameworks with coherent and harmonized policies. Notwithstanding these internal and external challenges, Central Asia’s future hinges on reconciling domestic priorities with regional imperatives. Otherwise, without the functional and durable institutions and internally accommodative strategies, regionalism risks remaining symbolic.

