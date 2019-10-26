ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, October 26, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Robert Mueller. Credit: White House.

File photo of Robert Mueller. Credit: White House.
1 Social Issues World News 

Judge Orders Trump Administration To Reveal Mueller’s Complete Report On Russia Probe

RFE RL 0 Comments

By

(RFE/RL) — A U.S. judge has ordered the Justice Department to provide secret grand jury testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to a congressional committee as lawmakers gather evidence for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The October 25 ruling also affirmed the legality of the impeachment inquiry, with U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordering the Justice Department to turn over the materials to the House Judiciary Committee by October 30.

The Justice Department said it was reviewing the decision, and the Trump administration was expected to appeal.

The ruling is seen as a victory for Democrats, who are gathering closed-door testimony from current and former U.S. government officials about the administration’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said the ruling was “another blow to President Trump’s attempt to put himself above the law.”

The material could reveal previously hidden details about Trump’s actions during the 2016 election campaign and become part of the effort by Democrats to impeach him.

Congress so far has only received redacted information from Mueller’s report.

The report did not find sufficient evidence to establish that there was a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump’s 2016 election campaign team.

But Mueller’s investigation also examined potential misconduct by Trump in attempting to impede the investigation and determined that Trump could not be exonerated on obstruction of justice allegations.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

RFE RL

RFE RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.