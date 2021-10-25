Iran Warns Europeans of US Influence

By Tasnim News Agency

Deploring the European parties’ failure to honor the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cautioned against the approaches that could give the US the perception that Europe belongs in its sphere of influence.

Although Iran has always honored its commitments, the European parties have failed to fulfill their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Raisi said in a meeting with Belgium’s new ambassador to Tehran, Gianmarco Rizzo.

“Regarding the JCPOA or the other issues the European countries should not act in such a way that the US would feel that Europe is in its sphere of influence,” the president stated.

Lashing out at the US for the attempts to impose its “cruel will” on the world, the Iranian president said the other nations should not allow Washington’s unilateralism and encroachment in different parts of the world to continue.

He also highlighted the friendly relations between Tehran and Brussels, expressed Iran’s willingness to promote economic and trade cooperation with Belgium, and stressed that the outsiders should be prevented from affecting the bilateral ties.

For his part, Rizzo expressed hope for the expansion of relations between Belgium and Tehran in tandem with the enhancement of their economic interaction.