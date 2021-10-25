ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Ebrahim Raisi. Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency

Iran's Ebrahim Raisi. Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency
1 Europe Middle East World News 

Iran Warns Europeans of US Influence

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Deploring the European parties’ failure to honor the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cautioned against the approaches that could give the US the perception that Europe belongs in its sphere of influence.

Although Iran has always honored its commitments, the European parties have failed to fulfill their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Raisi said in a meeting with Belgium’s new ambassador to Tehran, Gianmarco Rizzo.

“Regarding the JCPOA or the other issues the European countries should not act in such a way that the US would feel that Europe is in its sphere of influence,” the president stated.

Lashing out at the US for the attempts to impose its “cruel will” on the world, the Iranian president said the other nations should not allow Washington’s unilateralism and encroachment in different parts of the world to continue.

He also highlighted the friendly relations between Tehran and Brussels, expressed Iran’s willingness to promote economic and trade cooperation with Belgium, and stressed that the outsiders should be prevented from affecting the bilateral ties.

For his part, Rizzo expressed hope for the expansion of relations between Belgium and Tehran in tandem with the enhancement of their economic interaction.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.