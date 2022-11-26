Presidents Trump And Biden Keep John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Secret – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Fifty-nine years ago this week, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. These many years later, the United States government continues to hold in secret piles of information related to the assassination.

After the popular theatrical run of director Oliver Stone’s movie JFK that dramatically challenged the Lee Harvey Oswald as “lone gunman” explanation for Kennedy’s assassination, the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 became law. It created the Assassination Records Review Board tasked with reviewing and releasing records held by the US government related to the assassination. While some US government records have since been released, others remain hidden away.

On December 15, the remaining Kennedy assassination records are scheduled for release. But, don’t get your hopes up. Future of Freedom Foundation (FFF) President and Kennedy assassination researcher Jacob G. Hornberger predicts in an October 21 FFF article that President Joe Biden will, like President Donald Trump did in 2017 when the deadline for release of the final materials first occurred, refuse to let the public see all the information. Indeed, Biden already did so once in 2021 when the secrecy extension period Trump had set for the remaining records passed.

Hornberger explains in his article why he has felt confident to predict that Trump would not allow all the information to be released as scheduled in 2017 and that Biden would similarly maintain the secrecy in 2021 and next month:

Now, I want to make something perfectly clear: I am not Nostradamus! Those predictions, all of which have come true and will continue to come true, are not because I possess some sort of special predictive abilities. My predictions are simply a matter of logic. Buried within those still-secret records is incriminating information that will further fill out the mosaic that establishes that the CIA and the Pentagon engaged in one of their infamous regime-change operations on November 22, 1963.

Biden’s refusal to release remaining secret Kennedy assassination records is no surprise. Biden has not been out promoting their release. In contrast, Trump had indicated he would release the records before he instead chose to keep much of them secret through 2021 — a time period that could and has been extended since.

Legal scholar Andrew Napolitano, who has known Trump since before Trump’s 2016 presidential run, provides some insight on Trump’s change of mind regarding the release of the still secret Kennedy assassination records in a Tuesday video conversation with Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal. Napolitano, who is an Advisory Board member for the Ron Paul Institute and was a state trial judge in New Jersey, discusses a late December of 2000 phone conversation he had with Trump in which Trump not releasing the records during his presidential term was discussed. Napolitano relates that Trump, who was then finishing up his presidential term, told Napolitano, “Judge, if you saw what I saw, you would know why I can’t release them.” Queried then by Napolitano concerning what Trump was talking about, Napolitano relates Trump said he could not tell Napolitano over the phone but could tell Napolitano next time they meet in person — something that is yet to happen.

Napolitano, in the video conversation, speculates regarding why Trump changed his mind regarding releasing the Kennedy assassination records, stating, “Well what the hell could he have seen? Whatever it was it was proof of more people involved than Lee Harvey Oswald — people in the government, and he didn’t want to reveal it even though many of those people are themselves now dead.” “I think they scared him or threatened him,” further states Napolitano, “I don’t know, I don’t know what he saw; he was determined to reveal it and then he saw something and he goes ‘I can’t reveal it.’”

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.