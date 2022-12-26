Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Arrives In Turkey On Official Visit

By Arab News

The Speaker of the Kingdom’s Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh has arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

Al-Asheikh’s visit is at the invitation of the President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop.

The speaker was received by senior officials from Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly on his arrival at Ankara International Airport.

Al-Asheikh lauded the ties of friendship between the Kingdom and Turkiye in a press statement, stressing the significance of holding regular meetings and maintaining open lines of communication between the two councils to advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen parliamentary relations and coordination in matters of shared interest.

Meanwhile, Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Talal Al-Otaibi paid an official visit to Turkiye on Saturday, where he headed a high-level delegation and met with a number of Turkish officials.

He met Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and they discussed the importance of defense cooperation between the two countries, activating agreements signed between them, and strengthening and developing them to serve common interests in supporting security and stability of the region.

Al-Otaibi also met Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere and Chief of Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yasar Guler.