ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 26, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Photo Credit: Presidential website

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Photo Credit: Presidential website
1 South and Central Asia World News 

Uzbekistan To Hold Constitution Referendum In Spring

Eurasianet 0 Comments

By

(Eurasianet) — Uzbekistan is returning to the idea of amending the constitution by referendum and has picked the spring for the period in which to hold the vote, according to a report in the media.

RFE/RL’s Uzbek service, Radio Ozodlik, reported on December 21, citing government sources, that the ballot would be held after the Nowruz holiday, which marks the spring equinox. 

Observers from the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have been invited to monitor the vote, the sources told Ozodlik.

The most notable change envisioned in the amendments drafted earlier this year is one that will see presidential terms reset back to seven years, from the current five years. The expectation is that this will permit the incumbent, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to maintain his grip on power beyond his second permitted five-year term, which began in 2021. 

It had been expected that a referendum might be held earlier this year, but that plan was derailed by the unrest sparked in the republic of Karakalpakstan in early July as a result of proposed constitutional reforms that would have seen the territory’s autonomy diluted. Following that bout of turbulence, Mirziyoyev moved quickly to remove amendments regarding Karakalpakstan.

There is speculation that the authorities might have acted earlier in invoking a referendum, but that they were nervous to do so in the midst of a winter energy crisis that has seen countless power outages and shortages of car fuel at the pump.

Eurasianet

Originally published at Eurasianet. Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on the most important developments in the region. A tax-exempt [501(c)3] organization, Eurasianet is based at Columbia University’s Harriman Institute, one of the leading centers in North America of scholarship on Eurasia. Read more at eurasianet.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *