Iraq: Three Rockets Hit US Embassy In Baghdad’s Green Zone

Five rockets have landed in the Green zone, with three of them directly hitting the US embassy in Iraq’s capital city of Baghdad, according to security sources. There’s no official word yet on casualties or damage.

The missiles hit Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone, AFP said, citing security sources. One of the sources said that five ‘Katyusha rockets’ had landed near the compound, while another put the number of projectiles at three.

The unguided volley landed not far from the US mission late on Sunday. Warning systems at the facility were activated and people were advised to seek shelter, footage from the scene shows.

Later in the day, former Iraqi FM Hoshyar Zebari claimed that at least one projectile had hit the US embassy, directly damaging its canteen and setting it on fire. Still, the US remains silent on the matter and there has been no confirmation – or denial – of the claims.

The Green Zone has seen a string of similar incidents in recent weeks, with unknown attackers repeatedly – and quite imprecisely – targeting the US embassy with unguided projectiles. Other US facilities across Iraq have sustained rocket fire on several occasions.

