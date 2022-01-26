US Appreciates Kuwait’s Support For Mutual Return To Compliance With Iran Nuclear Deal

By Arab News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US appreciates Kuwait’s support for a mutual return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking at a joint conference during Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah’s visit to the US, Blinken said they discussed Iran, and that the JCPOA is the “most effective way to ensure that Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.”

“We are very grateful for Kuwait’s close coordination through venues like the GCC Iran working group where we have stood together against Iran’s destabilising actions in the region,” the secretary of state said.

Blinken thanked Kuwait for helping to “significantly reduce the threat that Daesh poses to international security even as we remain very vigilant about the ongoing threat.”

He also said that the Gulf country stood by the US during the evacuation of Afghanistan in August 2021 as people fled Taliban rule.

Kuwait helped the US evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan including US citizens, foreign nationals and Afghans, Blinken said.

“Because of Kuwait’s help, thousands of people reached safety and Afghan families have been able to start new lives around the world.“This was a signal of Kuwait’s generosity and its commitment to humanitarianism and international stability.”

“We see that in the leadership role that Kuwait plays in institutions like the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League,” he added.

Sheikh Ahmad thanked US commitment to the stability and security of Kuwait and the region.

“The US and Kuwait are solid partners, great friends and we appreciate this historically strong partnership, the minister said.

“We are partners in combating terrorism after 9/11 and we were partners as well in the liberation of Iraq, he said. He added that Kuwait also provided safe transitory corridors for people feeling Taliban rule in the country.