By Alan Djioev

This week the opposition forces in Georgia, in the form of political parties “Droa”, “Agmanshenebeli Strategy” and “Girchi” declared war against the current government. Leaders of these organizations announced the beginning of “national-liberation movement” aimed to overthrow the power by the hands of citizens. The declared goals of the power campaign were the fight against collaborationism and “return of usurped power to the people”. The first large-scale protest demonstration is scheduled for February 24.

For its part, the policy of the ruling Georgian Dream party cannot be called biased. Tbilisi maintains its policy of developing relations both with the leaders of the Western world and with regional powers. Undoubtedly, the unconcealed indifference of European partners to the Georgian government’s European integration aspirations forces Georgia to seek opportunities for interaction with Russia and other Western antagonists. The Georgian political establishment grew tired of the unattainable idea of joining the “European family”. The boiling point was Brussels’ refusal in June to grant Tbilisi candidate status European Union. The understanding of the unreliability of Western promises is literally forcing Tbilisi to take the path of pragmatism and begin to solve its domestic political problems on its own.

Fictitious political forces that have no experience in governing the country and have never been accountable to the people do not accept this state of affairs. Violent opposition figures, generously funded by Western NGOs, have been using every time new tricks to put Georgia on the rails of acquiescence to Washington and Brussels. However, this path has proven to be untenable, proven by time. Nevertheless, the puppet oppositionists are taking more and more radical steps to overthrow the inconvenient government. The announcement of a “national liberation movement” is nothing more than an attempt to overthrow the government by force using the “color revolution” method.

We could observe examples of such actions dozens of times in many countries of the world. The victims of controlled coups have many times become the victims of the Middle Eastern states, many of which plunged into chaos after the events of the so-called “Arab Spring”. The overthrow of power in these countries has always been the work of their own citizens, with Western beneficiaries behind their backs. As a result of such “liberation movements,” no country has embarked on the road to development. A “successful rebellion” was followed by the collapse of the economy, the growth of criminality and the exodus of the population.

In the case of Georgia, if the criminal adventure of the so-called left-wing radicals succeeds, Tbilisi may face not only an internal political crisis but also be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine.