Iran Imposes Sanctions On EU, UK

By Tasnim News Agency

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran imposed fresh sanctions on dozens of European Union (EU) and British officials and entities for supporting terrorism.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday released an updated list of sanctions against a number of EU and British individuals and entities.

Those individuals and entities have been sanctioned for supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouraging terrorist acts and violence against Iranian people, interfering in domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, fomenting violence and unrest in Iran, dissemination of false information about Iran and participation in the escalation of cruel sanctions against the Iranian people as economic terrorism, the ministry said.

The statement also condemned the EU and the UK’s move to support and facilitate the destructive acts of the targeted individuals and entities as a violation of international obligations regarding combatting terrorism.

The people and entities in the list of sanctions will be denied visa to visit Iran, their accounts and transactions in Iranian financial and banking systems will be blocked, and their assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be blocked as well.

The EU entities and individuals sanctioned by Iran include Radio J based in France, European Friends of Israel (EFI) –a Brussels-based organization of European parliamentarians–, Bau Heberger construction company, French Minister Delegate of Cities and Housing Olivier Klein, German MEP Dietmar Koster, commander of German detachment in Jordan Timo Heimbach, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) parliamentary group in the Hamburg Parliament Dennis Thering, Dortmund police chief Gregor Lange, head of German army’s cybersecurity center Tim Zahn, mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, Francois Bechieu, Gilbert Mitterrand, editor‑in‑chief of the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo, Gérard Biard, Laurent Sourisseau, Silvie Coma, Bernard-Henry Levy of France, Emmanuel Slaars, Austrian MEP Lukas Mandl, Italian MEP Anna Bonfrisco, Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani, Dutch MEPs Bart Groothuis and Thijs Reuten, former Spanish MEP Alejo Vidal-quadras, Rasmus Paludan, and Edwin Wagensveld.

The British individuals and entities sanctioned by Iran are Henry Jackson Society, UK attorney general Victoria Prentis, Solicitor General for England and Wales Michael Tomlinson, former MI6 chief Richard Dearlove, Chief of the General Staff of UK Patrick Sanders, former MI6 chief Alex Younger, Phil Capel, former UK Secretary of State for Defence Liam Fox, and Head of the Counter Terrorism Division Bethan David.