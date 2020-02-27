ISSN 2330-717X
Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Umrah Pilgrimage Over Coronavirus Fears

Saudi Arabia has suspended entry into the country for  individuals seeking to perform Umrah or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Guidelines to prevent the arrival of the virus to the Kingdom also include the suspension of travel to and from Saudi Arabia for GCC citizens using national ID cards.

There is also a suspension of tourist visa entries for those coming from countries in which the spread of the virus is a danger.

Nearly 7 million Umrah pilgrims arrive in the Kingdom each year, with the majority landing at airports in Jeddah and Madinah.



