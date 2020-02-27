Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Umrah Pilgrimage Over Coronavirus Fears

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia has suspended entry into the country for individuals seeking to perform Umrah or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Guidelines to prevent the arrival of the virus to the Kingdom also include the suspension of travel to and from Saudi Arabia for GCC citizens using national ID cards.

There is also a suspension of tourist visa entries for those coming from countries in which the spread of the virus is a danger.

Nearly 7 million Umrah pilgrims arrive in the Kingdom each year, with the majority landing at airports in Jeddah and Madinah.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.