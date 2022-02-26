Iranian Flotilla Escorting Trade Ships In Red Sea

By Tasnim News Agency

A flotilla of Iranian warships is escorting the country’s trade vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

The commander said the Navy’s 80th flotilla comprises the Dena destroyer, Bandar Abbas logistic-combat warship and Tunb auxiliary warship.

The Iranian military ships are currently carrying out an operation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, he noted, adding that the naval forces escort Iranian trade vessels and oil tankers in those areas.

A number of Navy cadets also receive training aboard the three military ships, Rear Admiral Irani said.

He added that the Iranian flotilla may make port calls at a number of friendly and neighboring states during the overseas mission.

In line with international efforts against piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.