Atheism Is Not Religion: It Is A State Of Responsible Living – OpEd

By Prof. Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

Let’s take for an example the latest earthquakes in Turkey and Syria which killed more than 50.000 people (more to come, unfortunately, so far). Why? Just to show the irresponsibility of believers. The majority (more than 90%) of the construction entrepreneurs who built poor buildings as major graveyards of the humans were: 1. Believers in God, and 2. Members of the Turkish, God devoted, ruling party Justice and Development Party (AKP).

So, how can hypocrites who believe in God — On the one hand, devoted for the loving of human being, and on the other hand building, to save some corrupted money, houses that killed so many people. Of course, earthquakes were the initiation, but the major cause was poorly built buildings.

Looks like that while loving God, builders hate people. Contradictio in adiecto.

Responsible living means living with to respect for others, having in kind the future of the community as the whole.

Not, the community as the fake atheistic, communistic way, but as the community within which the creative innovation will lead. In a sense that critical observation of reality will always have question marks — like I do every time whenever I enter the University class anywhere in the World: “I would like you to prove to me that I am wrong.”

Namely, God is not the guilty one, or the Devil, for all the bad things that happen, because we live in non-responsible societies — and that is why wrong things happen to good people. If we are responsible societies where right=responsibility; responsibility=empathy and empathy=equality and vice versa, we will meet a goal of a “first communist ever”, Jesus Christ. Religion killed God, not vice versa.

Through the fear of others and of those who are different, of unknown, of unwanted.

With the development of media literacy and creation of critical thinking we will see that everything is explainable as the science is used.

“As I mentioned in my essay, back in August 31, 2022: “Realism is the system where everybody will have equal chances, but without mediators such as: lobbyists, party members, religious leaders, party leaders. Realism where independent commission will do the revision of all privatization processes since the war(s) in ex-SFRJ. Realism where all the suspects for war crimes should be arrested and prosecuted regardless to which religion, nation, rase or gender belongs. Realism where the work of all bodies of the power are transparent (from the municipal up to state level). Realism where all higher educational diplomas (undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate level) achieved since 1990. Realism where three times more inspectors for the control of the economy sector are employed and to stimulate ther work with percentage of the found gray money, hidden money, put away money from the taxation. Realism where we have one army under one command (in BiH) and not as it is now – one army under three ethnic commands. Realism where there is a need (under must) to develop educational and scientific sector with the increase of the salaries for the teachers and professors. Realism where, by using of the force, collect all the taxation debts. Realism where the strategic development of the country is made based on a existing resources and not on the wishful resources. Realism where non-governmental sector is helped to be developed as a part of “critical mind” focused on correction of the work of the government.“

Yes, but the main precondition for that will be that society is developed in a sense of open minded and critical thinking, question asking and joint decision making.

One more thing: Have you noticed that in every war God is “on our side“? How is that possible? “If there is only one God, but we call him by different names).

Or, how it is possible that every religion nowadays supports the Internet, while the Internet did not exist in a time of the creation of Holy Books? In that case they have to support everything new that is related to the society development. But, we have a problem here because, not God, but the people within the religion (Churches, Temples, and Mosques) decide what is good or not. Who are they to decide what is good or wrong in modern responsible society. It is much better to deal with their own problems.

The Religions would like to be untouchable and at the same time to do, within their own, closed religion society, whatever they want. That’s not acceptable

As Richard Dawkins wrote in his book “The God Delusion” from 2006 (pg. 83):

“Another philosopher, the Australian Douglas Gasking, made the point with his ironic ‘proof that God does not exist (Anselm’s contemporary Gaunilo had suggested a somewhat similar reductio).

1. The creation of the world is the most marvellous achievement imaginable.

2. The merit of an achievement is the product of (a) its intrinsic quality, and (b) the ability of its creator.

3. The greater the disability (or handicap) of the creator, the more impressive the achievement.

4. The most formidable handicap for a creator would be nonexistence.

5. Therefore if we suppose that the universe is the product of an existent creator we can conceive a greater being – namely, one who created everything while not existing.

6. An existing God therefore would not be a being greater than which a greater cannot be conceived because an even more formidable and incredible creator would be a God which did not exist.

Ergo:

7. God does not exist.“

Wrong. And even Dawkins underlined that. “God does not exist” because it is a creation of human mind and there is no proof otherwise.

Remark: Although if there is a methodological proof of visiting of the aliens in the past which reflected on illiterate people as God(s), we can discuss it, but on a point of view that there are other living beings in the Universe. Not God(s).