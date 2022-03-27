The Real Cause Of America’s Looming Food Shortage – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

During a recent press conference in Brussels, Joe Biden discussed a coming food shortage that is “gonna be real.” Biden said the sanctions he slapped on Russia would be “imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well.” Embattled Americans have grounds to be skeptical.

Under Biden, soaring costs for energy and fertilizer contribute to higher food costs. Biden’s free-spending policies have fueled inflation, which goes far beyond the supply-chain problem that made some food items harder to find. Other Biden policies also contribute to the coming food shortage.

As former Communist Louis Fischer explained in The God That Failed, the Soviet Union “has been barren of groceries because it has been barren of liberties.” Under Joe Biden, the United States is increasingly barren of liberties.

Soaring energy costs and COVID restrictions hinder freedom of movement. The Department of Homeland Security deploys against “misinformation.” When parents object to the racist indoctrination of their children, Biden’s DOJ and FBI smear them as “domestic terrorists.” And so on.

These developments are all real, and Joe Biden now says the coming food shortage is “gonna be real.” If that turns out to be accurate, the cause will be Biden’s policies, not the sanctions on Russia. The best way to prevent food shortages is to expand the prospects for liberty and enterprise.

This article was published by The Beacon