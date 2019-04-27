ExxonMobil Earns $2.4 Billion In First Quarter 2019

By Eurasia Review

Exxon Mobil Corporation announced Friday estimated first quarter 2019 earnings of $2.4 billion, or $0.55 per share assuming dilution, compared with $4.7 billion a year earlier.

Cash flow from operations and asset sales was $8.4 billion, including proceeds associated with asset sales of $107 million.

During the quarter, the company distributed $3.5 billion in dividends to shareholders. Capital and exploration expenditures were $6.9 billion, up 42 percent from the prior year, reflecting key investments in the U.S. Permian Basin.

Oil-equivalent production was 4 million barrels per day, up 2 percent from the first quarter of 2018. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, oil-equivalent production was up 3 percent from the first quarter of 2018.

Upstream liquids production grew by 5 percent compared with the first quarter of 2018, driven by Permian unconventional growth of nearly 140 percent.

“Solid operating performance in the first quarter helped mitigate the impact of challenging Downstream and Chemical margin environments. In addition, we continued to benefit from our integrated business model,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“We are making strong progress on our growth plans and expect to deliver sustained value for our shareholders. The change in Canadian crude differentials, as well as heavy scheduled maintenance, similar to the fourth quarter of 2018, affected our quarterly results.”

ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum made a final investment decision to proceed with development of the Golden Pass LNG export project located in Sabine Pass, Texas. The facility is expected to start up in 2024. The project will have capacity to produce approximately 16 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year and provide an increased, reliable, long-term supply of liquefied natural gas to global gas markets.

Additionally, ExxonMobil reached a final investment decision and started construction on a new unit at its Beaumont, Texas refinery that will increase crude refining capacity by more than 65 percent, or 250,000 barrels per day. The third crude unit within the facility’s existing footprint will expand light crude oil refining and be supported by increased crude oil production in the Permian Basin.