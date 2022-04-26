ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, April 29, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 East Asia Pacific Middle East World News 

China’s Defense Minister To Visit Iran Wednesday

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe will visit Tehran on Wednesday for talks on regional and international issues.

Heading a high-ranking military and defense delegation, the Chinese defense minister is scheduled to travel to Iran on April 27 to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

General Wei Fenghe is also going to hold meetings with other senior Iranian officials for talks about the latest regional and international developments and ways to enhance cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

In November 2016, top military officials from Iran and China agreed to set up a joint commission between general staffs of the two countries as part of efforts to coordinate and boost interaction.

The defense ministries of Iran and China have already signed a number of deals, which entail defense-military cooperation between Tehran and Beijing, sharing military experience, particularly in the field of training, as well as combatting terrorism and causes of regional insecurity.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.