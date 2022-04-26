China’s Defense Minister To Visit Iran Wednesday

By Tasnim News Agency

China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe will visit Tehran on Wednesday for talks on regional and international issues.

Heading a high-ranking military and defense delegation, the Chinese defense minister is scheduled to travel to Iran on April 27 to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

General Wei Fenghe is also going to hold meetings with other senior Iranian officials for talks about the latest regional and international developments and ways to enhance cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

In November 2016, top military officials from Iran and China agreed to set up a joint commission between general staffs of the two countries as part of efforts to coordinate and boost interaction.

The defense ministries of Iran and China have already signed a number of deals, which entail defense-military cooperation between Tehran and Beijing, sharing military experience, particularly in the field of training, as well as combatting terrorism and causes of regional insecurity.