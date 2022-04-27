Marjorie Taylor Greene Slanders Catholics – OpEd
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave an interview on April 21 to Michael Voris, the head of Church Militant, wherein they discussed the role of Catholic Charities assisting illegal aliens. She had plenty of opportunities to make rational criticisms of the agency, but instead she slandered the entire Catholic Church.
“I thought we had a separation of church and state, right? No, what it is, is Satan’s controlling the church.”
Satan is controlling the Catholic Church? She needs to apologize to Catholics immediately. She is a disgrace.
We are contacting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about this matter. He’s got a loose cannon on his hands.
3 thoughts on “Marjorie Taylor Greene Slanders Catholics – OpEd”
I am a 64 1/2 year old Catholic female. I attended all girls Catholic school church on Sunday and catechism classes on Saturday. I fully support Marjorie Taylor Greene. For decades we have watched the Catholic Church commit crime after crime after crime against hundreds of thousands of children. For murdering them in Ireland to pedophilia. And now they’re aiding in abetting illegal aliens in America I’ve had enough! They need to be run out of America.
I totally support the comments Mrs.Greens made regarding the Catholic church because she hit the nail right on the head. The Bishops are a disgrace to the church. Their silence on so many issues especially abortion is appalling. They have turned into Judas’s of our time. It is so sad to see what they are doing to the church in the name of money and homosexuality. The USSCB needs to be demolished!
I am Catholic and would never abandon the church in her time of need but the bishops, well, I have no problem leaving them in the dust.
So leave the congress women alone she speaks the truth!!!!
Bill go-to Dr and get a new prescription, and hearing aid, you just shot one of our own.