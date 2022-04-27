Marjorie Taylor Greene Slanders Catholics – OpEd

By William Donohue

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave an interview on April 21 to Michael Voris, the head of Church Militant, wherein they discussed the role of Catholic Charities assisting illegal aliens. She had plenty of opportunities to make rational criticisms of the agency, but instead she slandered the entire Catholic Church.

“I thought we had a separation of church and state, right? No, what it is, is Satan’s controlling the church.”

Satan is controlling the Catholic Church? She needs to apologize to Catholics immediately. She is a disgrace.

We are contacting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about this matter. He’s got a loose cannon on his hands.

