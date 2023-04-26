NATO Secretary General Argues For Faster Action In Procuring Key Capabilities And Boosting Stockpiles

By Eurasia Review

Opening a two-day Conference of National Armaments Directors (CNAD) session at NATO Headquarters on Wednesday (26 April 2023), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Allies to ramp up weapons and ammunition production, and rapidly replenish stockpiles. This will enhance the Alliance’s deterrence and defence, while enabling continued support to Ukraine.

“We are here today to go further and faster,” said the Secretary General, “to procure the capabilities which NATO needs, and to work collectively together, and with industry”.

The Secretary General highlighted the importance of working on more multinational procurement, including for munitions, and stressed the importance of NATO standards. He further stressed the importance of boosting defence production while working more closely with industry, and addressing potential bottlenecks and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Meeting at least twice a year, the CNAD’s mission is to enable cooperation in the delivery of interoperable military capabilities. It ensures that NATO forces have state-of-the-art capabilities readily available at all times.