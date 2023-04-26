Saudi Naval Base In Jeddah Receives Largest Evacuation Yet From Sudan

By Arab News

A ship carrying another batch of evacuees from Sudan arrived in Jeddah early on Wednesday as the Saudi Arabian government continues efforts to move its citizens, as well as foreign nationals, into safety.

The ship transported 1,687 people from 58 nationalities from Port Sudan on east coast of Sudan on the Red Sea.

There were 46 Americans, 40 Britons, 11 Germans, 4 French, 13 Saudis, 560 Indonesians, 239 Yemenis, 198 Sudanese and 26 Turkish citizens on board the ship. The Saudi-flagged ship “Amana” docked at King Faisal Naval Base just before 5 a.m.

As passengers disembarked, they were welcomed by base officials and diplomatic authorities from various nationalities.

Saudi Arabia has received several rounds of evacuees by air and sea, starting with boats that arrived in Jeddah on Saturday carrying 150 people including foreign diplomats and officials.

On Monday, a C-130 Hercules military plane flew dozens of South Korean civilians to Jeddah’s King Abdullah Air Base, and a boat ferried nearly 200 people from 14 countries across the Red Sea from Port Sudan.

Dr. Abdulaziz Alwasil, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, earlier stressed on the importance of preserving the current truce in Sudan.

At the UN Security Council in New York, he said the Kingdom is working with all its partners to stabilize the truce in Sudan, praising the cooperation of the Sudanese parties to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.