Armageddon And Non-Jewish Leaders Among The Seven Shepherds – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

The good news is that more than 40 percent of the world’s electricity was generated without burning fossil fuels in 2024, according to the think-tank Ember. The bad news is that carbon dioxide emissions, which warm our planet, have risen to an all time high, due to very hot weather pushing up the overall demand for power.

So in a place called Armageddon, at a time of terrible violent wars and turmoil caused by Gog and Magog, Ya’juj and Ma’juj in Arabic, (Qur’an 18:92-99 and 21:96-97) the People and Land of Israel is destined, according to Prophet Micah, to be protected by three non-Jewish leaders comparable spiritually to Prophets Abraham, Jacob and Moses; one of the three being Methuselah.

Methuselah, whose name means ‘messenger’ could be a hidden reference to Prophet Muhammad; because in several rabbinic literary sources Methuselah was said to have been a very pious and righteous man, more than equal to Prophet Noah himself. Methuselah’s sword, which delivered the world from thousands of demons [superstitious beliefs] was passed down to Prophets Abraham, Jacob, Moses and David.

But even with the hidden message that Methuselah, whose name means ‘messenger’ could be a hidden reference to Prophet Muhammad, most Jews failed to understand that nowhere in the Hebrew Bible, or in the rabbinic tradition, does it state that there will never be any non-Jewish Prophets for all the hundreds of polytheistic nations and tribes that remained after the spread of unitarian Christianity.

Prophet Muhammad is sometimes referred to in later Jewish literature as “the shepherd” (haroʿeh tzon). The biblical prophet Amos was himself a shepherd (Amos 1:1), and according to Islamic tradition itself , as a young boy Muhammad was sent out to live with Bedouin to learn the ways and mores of the traditional, pastoral Arabian life.

There is one passage in the Talmud that indicates that the three spiritually powerful individual non-Jews from the past; who in the future would help the Jews survive an evil occupation of the Land of Israel is a gloss of Prophet Micah who asserts that: “When the Assyrian shall come into our land, and tramples our palaces, then shall we raise against him seven shepherds, and eight princes among men” (Micah 5:4).

The Talmud asks: Who are these seven shepherds, and explains: David is in the middle; Adam, Seth, and Methuselah to his right; Abraham, Jacob, and Moses to his left: and who are the eight princes among men? They are Yishai, Saul, Samuel, Amos, Zephania, Zedekiah, the Messiah, and Elijah.” (Jerusalem Talmud Sukkah 55b, and Babylonian Talmud Sukkah 52b)

The princes are all Jewish, but of the more important seven shepherds, the first three are non-Jews: Adam, Seth, and Methuselah who are placed on the right hand of King David. The next verse [6] states: “They will shepherd the land of Assyria with swords , the land of Nimrod [Mesopotamia] at its entrances; and He [God] will deliver us from the Assyrian when he attacks our land and when he tramples our territory.”

Although the Quran makes no mention of Seth he is revered within Islamic tradition as the third son of Adam and Eve; the gift bestowed on Adam and Eve after the death of Abel. God gave Revelation to Seth after the death of Adam. God revealed 50 booklets to Seth, as narrated by Ibn Hibban that Abu Dharr al-Ghifariyy heard this from Prophet Muhammad. For centuries Seth conveyed the message of monotheism to people, telling people the correct belief in God and the way to perform acceptable worship.

Very few humans became Muslims at that time, but still God gave the Revelation to Seth, and he taught and reminded the people. Seth received a new ruling from God, different from the time of Prophet Adam. This ruling was that it is forbidden for a brother to marry his sister, whether a twin sister, or not his twin.

Prophet Adam was ill for eleven days before he died. Prophet Adam passed a will to his son Seth, ordering him to keep it sealed from Cain and Cain’s son. Prophet Seth lived in Makkah and performed Hajj and Umrah and stayed there until he died. Seth (Shith) was born to Adam and Eve, after Cain killed Abel. God gave the Revelation to Seth after the death of Adam.

This will be our peaceful one [Messiah]. When the Assyrian invades our land, When he tramples on our citadels, Then we will raise against him Seven shepherds and eight leaders of men.

Micah 5:2-7 New American Standard Bible states:

2 “But as for you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, Too little to be among the clans of Judah, From you One will go forth for Me to be ruler in Israel. His goings forth are from long ago, From ancient days

3 Therefore He will give them up until the time When she who is in labor has borne a child. Then the remainder of His brethren will return to the sons of Israel.

4 And he will arise and shepherd his flock In the strength of the Lord, In the majesty of the name of the Lord His God. And they will live in safety, Because at that time He will be great to the ends of the earth.

5 This will be our peaceful One. When the Assyrian invades our land, When he tramples on our citadels, Then We will raise against him Seven shepherds and eight leaders of men.

6 They will shepherd the land of Assyria with swords. The land of Nimrod at its entrances; And he [the Messiah] will deliver us from the Assyrian When he attacks our land and when he tramples our territory.

7 Then the remnant of Jacob Will be among many peoples Like dew from the Lord, Like showers on vegetation Which do not wait for man or delay for the sons of men.

Note: Micah 5:2 is Ch 5:1 in Hebrew Bible. The translation of 5:2-7 is from the Orthodox Jewish Bible (OJB):

2 (5:1) But you Beit-lechem Ephratah, though you be little among the thousands of Yehudah, yet out of you shall He [a Moshiach] come forth unto Me [God] that is to be Moshel Yisroel; whose goings forth (i.e. origins) have been from ancient and remote days.

3 (5:2) Therefore will He give them up, until the time when she who is in labor gave birth; then the rest of His [Moshiach’s] Brethren shall return unto Bnei Yisroel.

4 (5:3) And He [Moshiach] shall stand and shall shepherd in the strength of God, in the majesty of the name of God and they [Bnei Yisroel] shall live; for then shall He [Moshiach] be great unto the ends of the land.

5 (5:4) And this shall be Shalom. When the Assyrian shall invade our land; and when he shall set foot on our citadels, then shall we raise against him seven shepherds, and eight leaders [tribal princes] of men).

6 (5:5) And they shall shepherd the Land of Assyria with the sword and the land of Nimrod at its gates; thus shall [Moshiach] deliver us from the Assyrian, when he comes into our land, and when he sets foot within our borders.

7 (5:6) And the remnant of Jacob shall be in the midst of many people like dew from God, like showers upon the grass, that does not await man’s bidding, nor tarry for mankind’s response.

Then Malachi 3:24 will become an universal statement: “He [Elijah] shall return the heart of the fathers to the sons, and the heart of the sons to their fathers.”