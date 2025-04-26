Record-Breaking Remittance Inflows Signal Urgent Reform In Financial Governance – OpEd

By Md. Abu Saim

In March 2025, Bangladesh’s remittance earning reached an unprecedented milestone: a record $3.29 billion in remittance inflows, marking a staggering 65% year-on-year increase. This surge—driven by Eid-related transfers, growing confidence in formal channels due to government’s focus on various administrative reforms, and an already mature migrant base—has provided a moment of relief for a financially strained economy.

But while the numbers dazzle on paper, they cast a long shadow of urgency over the nation’s need for sweeping financial governance reform. The question this time is not whether remittances will continue to grow—but whether Bangladesh can build a robust, transparent, and modern financial system to harness this influx for long-term development.

From July 2024 to March 2025, total remittances soared to $21.77 billion, up from $16.69 billion in the same period the previous year. With the local currency Taka having depreciated by 42% since 2021, and foreign exchange reserves having plummeted from a peak of $48 billion to just over $25 billion last year before Sheikh Hasina’s fall, this record inflow couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

Thanks to this wave of foreign currency, Bangladesh Bank reports improving liquidity in commercial banks and a shrinking current account deficit—from $4.28 billion in FY24 to just $552 million in FY25’s July-January window. Far from being just a financial figure, this record-breaking remittance serves as a critical economic lifeline—one that risks weakening without urgent and well-structured reforms.

What Changed? A Shift toward Trust

The fall of the previous administration in August 2024 marked not only a significant political shift but also ushered in renewed optimism for structural reform under the interim government. Among the most consequential outcomes of this transition was a sharp decline in illicit capital outflows.

As politically connected money launderers, disappeared from the scene, the parallel hundi networks they fueled began to lose traction. This disruption in the informal remittance ecosystem created an opportunity for reinvigorating formal banking channels, which had long been overlooked as cumbersome or inefficient. With growing trust in institutional channels and the exchange rate gap between hundi and formal banking narrowing to just Tk 1.5–Tk 2, millions of migrant workers are increasingly opting to send money home through official avenues. The current spike isn’t just about Eid or seasonal trends—it’s about trust in governance. And it must be protected at all costs.

As Hundi Fades, Let’s Make It Irrelevant For Good

The recent narrowing of the exchange rate gap between official and informal remittance channels to just Tk 1.5-2 presents a golden opportunity for Bangladesh to permanently eliminate hundi, the informal network that has long drained resources from the formal economy. As informal channels weaken, the government must take decisive action to dismantle them once and for all.

This can be achieved by empowering the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) with real-time monitoring tools to intercept illicit transfers. At the same time, strict penalties should be imposed on those using or promoting illegal channels.

But formal channels cannot shoulder this responsibility alone. The Prabashi Kallyan Bank (PKB), established to serve migrant workers, must be revamped into a modern, efficient financial institution. Digitizing services, expanding operations through mobile apps, and offering remittance-linked savings products will make PKB a trusted partner for expatriates. PKB must evolve from a mere conduit for remittances to a comprehensive financial institution supporting the migrant community’s long-term economic needs.

By modernizing PKB and enhancing other formal financial channels, the government can ensure that migrant workers have every incentive to move away from informal networks like hundi. The combination of strict enforcement, greater financial inclusion, and an empowered PKB will make hundi irrelevant once and for all.

Easy Banking & Agent Networks: Inclusion through Innovation

The rise of easy banking and agent banking networks is a transformative force behind Bangladesh’s remittance momentum. Mobile financial services like bKash, Nagad, and Rocket—connected with foreign agent banking systems, have revolutionized how expatriates send money home, offering speed, security, and simplicity. This isn’t just technological convenience; it is enabling a grassroots financial movement with ease and minimal hassle.

To build on this momentum, the government must move into action. By prioritizing the expansion of agent banking services—especially in underserved rural regions—can ensure last-mile delivery of remittances from the overseas. Integrating API-powered platforms with messaging apps like WhatsApp and Imo would further streamline transactions, as overseas migrants often use these apps to communicate with their relatives. Leveraging these platforms for quick money transfers is a smart and timely move. Additionally, digitized KYC systems can cut red tape and onboard more users into formal channels with ease.

Fix the Default Culture

Meanwhile, bad loans continue to rot the financial foundation from within. For decades, Bangladesh’s banks have been marred by politically-backed or influential loan defaults. Even aspiring migrants exploit loopholes, obtaining loans fraudulently and vanishing without repayment—crippling trust in the system meant to support them.

This must end. Loan approvals should undergo meticulous scrutiny—not be driven by political influence. Blacklists of habitual defaulters—especially those tied to power—must be made public. A transparent credit scoring framework, anchored to national ID, can restore the integrity of lending.

Investment Banking

Bangladesh cannot rely on remittances purely for consumption. If that’s all remittances do—pay bills and buy goods—they become short-term reliefs, not long-term assets. To shift this trajectory, the government must reimagine remittances as tools for nation-building. Hence, the government can issue Diaspora Bonds for projects like infrastructure and education; offering expatriates a stake in Bangladesh’s future.

Targeted tax incentives would encourage overseas Bangladeshis to invest in local startups and manufacturing, bringing both capital and expertise home. Moreover, a sovereign investment fund—partially backed by remittance flows—could help cushion future economic shocks, as evidenced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the July Uprising of 2024. It could also fuel high-impact sectors in the near future, such as semiconductor development and ICT.

If done right, a portion of every dollar sent home can become a seed for tomorrow’s factories, schools, and tech hubs—transforming remittances from short-term support into lasting prosperity.

Skill Export: The Next Frontier

Bangladesh stands at a financial inflection point. The time has come to transition from mass labor export to targeted skill export. Each remittance dollar is driven by human labor abroad, meaning that enhanced skills translate into greater financial returns.

To unlock this potential, Bangladesh must align its workforce with global demand. More engaged bilateral training programs with nations like Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia could bridge that gap. Establishing vocational and language training hubs in high-migration districts would equip workers for skilled, better-paying roles. Opportunities are already emerging as Saudi Arabia’s preparation for the 2034 FIFA World Cup has created urgent demand in construction and hospitality.

In particular, Bangladesh must focus on the semiconductor and microchip industry, recognizing that the future of the global economy hinges on these tiny components. Amid increasing competition from neighboring countries like India, Vietnam, and Thailand, Bangladesh should prioritize sending skilled workers, not just laborers, to become professionally developed in the semiconductor sector. This single little strategic move could position Bangladesh as a regional powerhouse in microchip manufacturing in the years to come.

Conclusion

The recent remittance record in Bangladesh is more than a headline. It reflects both the resilience of our migrants and the fragility of our systems. If Bangladesh wants to avoid falling back into old tendencies, this financial windfall must be treated as a foundation for reform, not a cushion for delay. Only then can we transform this remittance boom from a fleeting blessing into a permanent pathway toward national prosperity.