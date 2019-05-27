‘Genius’ Buttigieg Evolves On Abortion – OpEd

By William Donohue

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has degrees from Harvard and Oxford and was a Rhodes scholar. The New Republic is in love with him, calling the son of two college professors a “genius.” When it comes to abortion, however, the “genius” hasn’t a clue what he is talking about. He even admitted that last year.

In 2018, Buttigieg declared that abortion was too hard a subject for him to figure out. He told the South Bend Tribune that “Issues on the legality or morality of abortion are dramatically beyond my pay grade as a mayor.”

On May 1, 2019, presidential candidate Buttigieg said on Meet the Press that “in my view, [abortion] is a question that is almost unknowable. This is a moral question that’s not going to be settled by science.”

Abortion is unknowable? Not to Planned Parenthood, the abortion-mill behemoth that Buttigieg likes. He is right to say that abortion is a moral issue, but he is wrong to say it’s not going to be settled by science. It already has. Science tells us that life begins at fertilization, and not a day later. If left unobstructed, the life that begins at conception develops into a man or a woman.

Between May 1 and May 19, it was apparent that Buttigieg took a crash course on abortion, one that lifted him above his pay grade and allowed him to opine on what science tells us. On Sunday he told a Fox News audience that pro-life legislators were “ignoring science” by pushing for restrictions. He must have meant science fiction.

Buttigieg also said on Sunday that aborting a baby just prior to being born is “an impossible, unthinkable choice.” Wrong. It is not only possible, it is done all the time. He was also being deceitful. He said in the interview that he favors no restrictions on abortion at any time during pregnancy.

Some reporter should ask Buttigieg about the baby that was cut from his mother’s womb over the weekend. A Chicago pregnant mother was murdered but doctors were able to save the child.

Buttigieg should be asked if the doctors did the right thing. If he disagrees, what would he say to the father who wants to raise his son? If he agrees that the doctors did the right thing, how can he explain his support for late-term abortion? What does he think it does?

This “genius” has a lot of sorting out to do.