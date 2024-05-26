Pakistan: Mob Attacks Christian Man, Sets House And Factory Ablaze In Sargodha Over Blasphemy Accusations

By Kashif Nawab

In a tragic incident of violence against the Christian community, a mob brutally beat a Christian man and set his house and shoe factory ablaze over accusations of desecrating the pages of the Holy Quran in Sargodha’s Mujahid Colony. This attack represents yet another instance of escalating violence against Christians in Punjab.

Nazir Gill, is in a critical condition after police rescued him and brought him to the hospital, whre is faighitng for his life.

The accuser, Jahangir Jamal, a member of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, alleged that Gill had burned Quran pages, prompting the police to register a case under blasphemy laws and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The enraged mob stormed Gill’s home and factory, causing extensive property damage and attempting to lynch him. In fear, many Christian residents fled their homes, with some seeking refuge in nearby churches.

A heavy police presence eventually dispersed the mob gathered around the suspects’ home. Despite this, the Christian community in the area remains in fear, with many fleeing to avoid potential attacks from extremist mobs.

Human rights activist Joseph Jansen strongly condemned the brutal attack on Christians in Sargodha and called for an end to vigilante justice. He said that this incident is reminiscent of last year’s devastating mob violence in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, where 26 churches in a Christian neighborhood were attacked by an outraged mob over an alleged desecration of the Holy Quran.

“It’s alarming that people feel compelled to take the law into their own hands, indicating a severe loss of trust in the police and judiciary,” he added.

Jansen highlighted that at least 100 people have been extrajudicially killed and lynched under the guise of blasphemy accusations in the past years.

He stressed the urgent need for the government to implement legal and administrative measures to curb the trend of mob justice and promote a law-abiding, tolerant society.

Human rights activist Ashkinaz Khokhar emphasized that timely action by law enforcement in cases involving blasphemy accusations could help prevent mob violence and save lives. “This is only possible if the police fulfill their responsibility to maintain law and order and protect the accused from extrajudicial killings,” Khokhar stated.

Nadia Stephen added, “The increase in violence in the name of religion is due to the government’s lack of capacity to de-radicalize citizens and a lack of political will to introduce substantial reforms in laws related to defamation of religion. Serious action must be taken against those involved in such violence.”

Activists have urged the government to halt the misuse of blasphemy laws, protect victims from mob violence, and enforce existing laws to punish those who attack police stations, make false accusations, and resort to violence.

They also called for an end to vigilante justice and stressed the need for measures to reestablish peace and security in Sargodha.