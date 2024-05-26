Russian-African Club Chooses Winners Of Africa Day Media Competition – OpEd

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

As part of the significant interactive events marking the Africa Day on May 25, the Russian-African Club of the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov held an international media competition with the focused theme on Great Personalities in the history of Soviet/Russian-African relations.

The participants, with diverse backgrounds, were from various African countries. Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Ghana, Kenya, Russia, Senegal, Sudan, South Africa and Togo emerged as the final winning countries in the media competition (2024).

The organizers’ introductory report says “Great Personalities” in the history of Russian-African relations has been redefined as known and unknown personalities in the recent or less recent history of Russian-African interdependent relations. It is a mix of a deep understanding of Russian-African historical relations in all key areas, dating as far back as the pre-Soviet times.

Soviet Union’s immense contributions to Africa’s liberation struggle and final attainment of statehood, political independence and sovereignty were historical symbolic achievements. Soviet Union further assisted many African states in economic sectors. Today, Africa shows this warm gratitude and sympathy for these.

The organizers explicitly indicated that, at least, between 1950 and 1990, as part of the Soviet Union’s support to the decolonization process in Africa, more than 400,000 African students were trained on state scholarships. Many of them have returned to Africa and still have a productive relation with Russia. Some of them stayed in Russia, occupying various positions in support to the relations with Africa.

The organizers’ report noted the increasing loss of influence of Western countries in Africa, which is primarily due to the perceived structural inefficiency and repetitive dishonesty for decades on the effective benefits of the so-called Western “free” assistance in Africa.

The theme of the international competition – “Great Personalities in the History of Russian-African Relations” – drew a lot of participants from Africa and Russia. At the end of the celebration, the Club wished all Africans successful, fruitful work and great achievements in strengthening comprehensive cooperation between Russia and Africa!

The Russian-African Club was established in the summer of 2022 at M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University. The president of the Russian-African Club is the rector of Moscow State University V.A. Sadovnichy. The club’s activities are aimed at strengthening friendly relations and comprehensive ties between African countries and Russia.