Saturday, June 27, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Worshippers perform Friday prayers in mosques in Makkah for the first time on June 26, 2020 after a coronavirus curfew was lifted earlier this week. (SPA)

Mosques In Makkah Welcome Worshippers For First Friday Prayers After Curfew Lifted

Arab News

By

Worshippers performed Friday prayers in mosques in Makkah for the first time on Friday since a coronavirus curfew was completely lifted in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

Mosques in the holy city opened 20 minutes before the call to prayer and closed 20 minutes after the prayer had ended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Worshippers were required to keep a distance of two meters from each other whilst praying, bring their own prayer mats and wear masks.

Ablution areas and toilets in mosques remain closed and children are not allowed to attend as part of preventive measures.

