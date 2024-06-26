German Chancellor Scholz Urges Hesitant EU Leaders To Greenlight Von Der Leyen Fast 

By EurActiv

By Nick Alipour

(EurActiv) — EU leaders cannot afford to delay and must nominate incumbent European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a second term this summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged on Wednesday (26 June).

The three main European political families – the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), Scholz’s Socialists and Democrats (S&D), and liberal Renew Europe – agreed on Tuesday their preferred line-up for the EU’s most important executive positions for the next political mandate.

“There is a common position, which has also become known (…), namely that Antonio Costa becomes the President of the European Council, that Ursula von der Leyen becomes the Commission president, and Kaja Kallas becomes the High Representative,” Scholz told representatives in the German Parliament ahead of his departure to the leaders’ summit.

The top job package still needs the formal approval of EU leaders by a qualified majority.

“Of course, this is initially only the position of three party families but they have a majority in parliament and many who share this view and who are therefore on board just as they are here in the government in Germany,” said Scholz.

“I therefore very much hope that the European Council, which will meet tomorrow, will also reach this agreement. We can’t afford an impasse in these difficult times,” he added.

His comments came as there remains uncertainty about the position of Giorgia Meloni. The Italian prime minister represents the third-most populous member state but was not included in the talks, as she is part of the hard-right European Conservatists and Reformists (ECR) party family.

Meloni previously made it clear she wants that the top job package reflects Italy’s position.

Citizens ‘don’t expect disputes’

Scholz used his speech to underline the urgency to act in the face of an EU election that had seen the rise of far-right parties across Europe, above all, in Germany, which he called “a watershed.”

“Citizens don’t expect a dispute over posts, but rather quick work by the European institutions,” he said.

“Constant experiences of crisis have shaken confidence,” said Scholz adding that the task for governments is clear.

“We must ensure that confidence grows again in Germany and Europe, and in many countries around the world.”