‘Iran-Backed Plot’ To Destabilize Jordan Thwarted

By Arab News

Jordanian security forces have detonated a cache of explosives found concealed in a commercial warehouse in an industrial area southeast of Amman, thwarting what authorities said was part of an Iran-backed plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Officials said the material was hidden by the same gang who stored explosives uncovered on Saturday in a crowded residential area close to a military airport.

Security sources said both incidents were terror related based on the quantity of explosives found, and were linked to Iran’s clandestine efforts to recruit agents to destabilize the kingdom with acts of sabotage.

Over the past year Jordan has foiled numerous attempts to smuggle weapons by infiltrators linked to pro-Iranian militias in Syria who have crossed its borders with rocket launchers and explosives.

Some of the weapons managed to get through undetected, and security sources say some of the arms are bound for the occupied West Bank. Several Jordanians linked to Palestinian militants have been arrested.