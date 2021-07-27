ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranians killed in water protests. From top left: Mostafa Asakereh (Naimavi), Ghassem Naseri (Khozeiri), Hadi Bahmani, Hamzeh (Farzad) Fereisat, Hamid Mojadam (Jokari), Amir Mashari Ebadi. From bottom left: Isa Baledi, Mohammad Krushat, Omid Azarkhosh, Mehdi Chanani, Meysam Achrash. Photo Credit: Iran News Wire

1 Middle East Social Issues 

Iran: Security Forces Kill 12 Water Protesters

Iran News Wire 0 Comments

By

Iranian security forces killed at least 12 locals protesting severe water shortages in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. The nightly protests which started from July 15 continued for 10 days in over 35 cities across the country.

Security forces resorted to lethal force, using live bullets, pellet guns and tear gas to crush protesters. Reports also indicated that the regime disrupted cellphone internet connectivity which is still ongoing in some cities in Khuzestan.

There have been widespread arrests in the past nights. The Human Rights News Agency identified the names of 102 detained protesters.

The local Khakzadegan Telegram channel identified the names of 350 people. Both sources said there were many more.

Iran News Wire

Iran News Wire is home to real news on Iran. We are dedicated to honest and reliable reporting. We aim to be the voice of the Iranian people and their protests for freedom and democracy at a time when the Iranian government wants to silence dissent and suppress their voices for democracy

