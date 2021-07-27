Iran: Security Forces Kill 12 Water Protesters

By Iran News Wire

Iranian security forces killed at least 12 locals protesting severe water shortages in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. The nightly protests which started from July 15 continued for 10 days in over 35 cities across the country.

Security forces resorted to lethal force, using live bullets, pellet guns and tear gas to crush protesters. Reports also indicated that the regime disrupted cellphone internet connectivity which is still ongoing in some cities in Khuzestan.

There have been widespread arrests in the past nights. The Human Rights News Agency identified the names of 102 detained protesters.

The local Khakzadegan Telegram channel identified the names of 350 people. Both sources said there were many more.