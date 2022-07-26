Saudi Crown Prince Holds Talks With Greek PM On Official Visit

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an official visit to the country on Tuesday.

“I’m very glad to be in Greece and very thankful for the warm welcome which means a lot to me and Saudi Arabia,” Prince Mohammed said.

A welcome ceremony was held in honour of the crown prince and both leaders inspected the honor guard.

Agreements in the fields of investment, science, technology, and the military were signed between both countries on Tuesday evening.

Memoranda of cooperation regarding the military and economy were also signed.

Prince Mohammed was received on arrival in Athens by Greece’s Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos.

The crown prince is visiting Greece and France and will discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields with the leaders of both countries. He will also discuss issues of common interest.

The visits come in response to invitations extended to Prince Mohammed and on the directives of King Salman who is keen to communicate with and strengthen relations between the Kingdom and friendly countries in all fields.