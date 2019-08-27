By Miral Sabry Al Ashry*

Syrian government forces have made disaster in the northern Idlib province they made fresh military advances towards they want reclaiming “every inch”

Last week opposition fighters withdrew from the key town of Khan Sheikhoun, another strategic concession to Assad and his Russian and Iranian backers, who have torn up a ceasefire deal protecting the rebels’ last major pocket of territory.

On 22 August following an airstrike white Helmet rescuers sifted through rubble following an airstrike in Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, it’s the ninth year of the bloody civil war grinds, Assad think that he widely acknowledged to have emerged triumphant. But in the realty, fighting is far from over, with the terms of victory and the shape of Syria’s future still very much in play on the battlefield.

Armed groups they fighting in across much of the north, including extremist opposition fighters in Idlib, on the other side foreign-backed fighters (US-backed Kurds with Turkey and Iraq and Turkish proxy militias). Around three million are trapped in the opposition-held province of Idlib.

Civilians gathered there come from a much broader range of backgrounds, most of them opposition supporters displaced multiple times from areas that have since fallen to Assad, including Aleppo and the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.

In April 2019, Syrian government offensive shredded a truce that was agreed between Turkey, Iran and Russia. United Nations launch an inquiry according to the government did attacks on health facilities and schools. They will investigate Syrian government targeting of UN-backed facilities and protected civilian sites.

Aid agencies mention, civilians fleeing face desperate conditions in makeshift refugee camps without water or sanitation, and with shortages of food. The Turkish border sealed and closed the north because they didn’t want civilians, civilians have nowhere else to go as the fighting intensifies.

The only chance for Syrians with the government they opened a “humanitarian corridor” for non-combatants to leave. But a few of those trapped see it as a safe escape route, like Turkey they already host more than 3.6 million refugees, nowadays it’s become a political liability; authorities are trying to close refugee camps and send some of them home.

For this reason, returnees with opposition links have faced detention, conscription or worse when arriving in parts of the country ruled by Assad’s forces. This is a good strategy to eliminate opponents and keep civilians silence.

*Miral Sabry Al Ashry , Associate Professor at Future University (FUE), Political Mass Media Department