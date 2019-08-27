US National-Security Adviser John Bolton To Visit Ukraine

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton said he will travel to Kyiv as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepares for his first trip to Washington.

“I’m looking forward to my upcoming meetings with our partners in Kyiv. We support President Zelenskiy’s reform efforts and vision to create a stronger and more prosperous Ukraine,” Bolton said in a tweet on August 26.

Bolton did not give the dates of his visit or his agenda, though media reports indicated he would discuss China’s attempt to purchase a leading Ukrainian engine maker.

Zelenskiy, who won in a landslide in April, is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time in September, when the two leaders are expected to discuss defense and energy issues.

The United States has given Kyiv more than $3 billion in support — including $1.5 billion in military aid — since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists in Ukraine’s eastern provinces.

Bolton will also visit Moldova in the coming days.