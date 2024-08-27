Increasing Women Sports In India: Origin, Status And Challenges – OpEd

By Dr. Rajkumar Singh

Women in sports in India have made remarkable strides in recent years, overcoming significant challenges to achieve success on both national and international stages:

a. Historical Context:

Early Pioneers: Women like P.T. Usha and Karnam Malleswari laid the groundwork for future generations. P.T. Usha, known as the “Payyoli Express,” was one of the first Indian female athletes to gain international recognition. Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal (bronze in weightlifting) in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

b. Modern Achievements:

Badminton: Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu have been instrumental in bringing attention to women’s sports in India. P.V. Sindhu made history by winning a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also became the first Indian woman to win the BWF World Championship in 2019.

Boxing: Mary Kom, a six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, is one of the most celebrated female athletes in India. She has been an inspiration for many aspiring female boxers in the country.

Cricket: The Indian women’s cricket team has gained significant attention and support in recent years. Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have been pivotal in this transformation. Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket, has led the team to several successful campaigns, including reaching the finals of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are other stars who have brought recognition to the sport.

Wrestling: Wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Vinesh Phogat have become symbols of strength and determination. The Phogat sisters, especially Geeta and Babita, have also contributed significantly to popularizing wrestling among women in India.

Hockey: The Indian women’s hockey team has shown tremendous improvement, especially in recent years. They made it to the semi-finals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, marking one of their best performances in history. Rani Rampal, the captain, and other players like Vandana Katariya have been instrumental in this success.

c. Government Schemes:

The Indian government has introduced various schemes like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to support athletes, including women. These initiatives provide financial aid, coaching, and exposure to international competitions. The future of women in sports in India looks promising, with increasing support, visibility, and success on global platforms.

Background of women sports

The involvement of women in sports has a rich and varied history, shaped by cultural, social, and political factors. The origin and background of women in sports can be understood in several stages, from ancient times to the modern era:

a. Ancient Times:

Ancient Civilizations: In ancient Greece, the Olympic Games were an all-male affair, but women had their own athletic competitions, such as the Heraean Games, held in honour of the goddess Hera. However, these events were much less prominent than the male-dominated Olympics. In other ancient cultures, women’s participation in sports was often limited or non-existent, reflecting broader societal norms that restricted women’s roles.

India’s Ancient Traditions: In India, ancient texts like the Vedas mention women engaging in physical activities like archery and wrestling. However, such practices were not widespread and were mostly confined to royal families or certain communities. The focus was more on traditional roles for women, and participation in sports was not commonly encouraged.

b. Medieval Period:

During the medieval period, women’s participation in sports declined further. Feudal and patriarchal systems across many cultures, including in Europe and Asia, placed strict limitations on women’s roles, confining them largely to domestic spheres. However, in some cultures, women continued to engage in traditional games and physical activities, albeit on a much smaller scale.

c. 19th and Early 20th Century:

Victorian Era: The 19th century marked a turning point for women in sports, especially in Europe and North America. The rise of the women’s rights movement led to increased advocacy for women’s participation in various public activities, including sports. However, sports for women were often restricted to those considered “appropriate,” such as lawn tennis, croquet, and horseback riding, which were seen as more genteel and less physically demanding.

Olympic Movement: The modern Olympic Games, revived in 1896, initially excluded women. The founder of the modern Olympics, Pierre de Coubertin, believed that women’s participation would be “impractical, uninteresting, and incorrect.” However, women made their debut in the 1900 Paris Olympics in sports like tennis and golf, marking the beginning of their gradual inclusion in the global sports arena.

Pioneers: The early 20th century saw the emergence of female athletes who challenged societal norms. In the United States, athletes like Alice Milliat and Babe Didrikson Zaharias were instrumental in promoting women’s sports. Milliat, in particular, campaigned for women’s participation in athletics, leading to the establishment of the Women’s World Games in the 1920s.

In later decades, women’s participation in international sports competitions increased significantly during this period. The Olympic Games began to include more sports for women, and by the end of the 20th century, female athletes were competing in nearly all the same sports as men

Recent developments and challenges

In the context, the late 20th and early 21st centuries saw the establishment of professional leagues for women in various sports, such as the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) in the United States. These leagues provided more opportunities for women to pursue sports as a career, though they often faced challenges like lower pay and less media coverage compared to their male counterparts.

Globalization: The globalization of sports has also had a significant impact on women’s participation. International organizations like the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and FIFA have increasingly emphasized gender equality. The inclusion of women’s sports in major global events like the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympics has raised the profile of female athletes.

Challenges and Progress: Despite progress, women in sports still face significant challenges, including pay disparities, media representation, and limited opportunities in some countries. However, the visibility of successful female athletes and continued advocacy for gender equality in sports has led to growing support and recognition.

Changing Perceptions: The increased visibilityof women in sports has played a crucial role in changing societal perceptions of gender roles. Female athletes are now seen as role models, inspiring younger generations of girls to pursue sports.

The success of women in various sports has also contributed to the broader movement for gender equality. Thus, the future of women in sports is increasingly bright, with more opportunities, recognition, and support. Continued efforts to address challenges such as unequal pay, media representation, and access to facilities will be crucial in ensuring that women in sports continue to thrive globally.