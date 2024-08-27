Malaysia: The Changing Nature Of The So-Called ‘Deep State’ Under Anwar Ibrahim – Analysis

By Murray Hunter

The so-called ‘deep state’ is becoming much more prominent and provocative under prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was appointed prime minister after the last general election in November 2022.

Anwar’s appointment as prime minister by the former Yang Di-Pertuan Agong or King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang is still disputed today by the opposition and Party Bersatu leader Muhyiddin Yassin, who was passed over by the King after the election. The police are now investigating Muhyiddin under the draconian Sedition Act, after the Pahang crown prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Shah claimed his family were angered by the comments, and urged the police to prosecute Muhyiddin to the fullest.

Some observers believe elements within the ‘deep state’ are colluding to bring down the Bersatu politician and change the electoral landscape of the peninsula. This would no doubt favour the current prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Defining the ‘deep state’

The ’so called deep state’ refers to an ad hoc and liquid set of institutions, agencies, crony corporations, and individuals, who are able to act ultra vires to the legal system with almost absolute impunity. ‘Engineered opportunities’ are legal or illegal activities that are able make profits, without scrutiny from citizens and the press.

The ‘deep state’ can’t be seen as a rigid set of people and institutions. Different entities group together when there are mutual interests involved. Since Anwar became prime minister, he has made many strategic government appointments, which has orientated elements of this ‘deep state’ towards his interests.

Anwar’s appointment back in November 2022 gave many people hope that that he would stem back the influence of the ’deep state’ and bring to Malaysia a government of reform, transparency and accountability. Instead, they got a government which has allowed elements of the deep state to consolidate and enhance their powers.

The rising politicalisation of the police

Since the appointment of Razarudin Husain as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in June 2023, the force has become more politicized. Under Razarudin, opposition politicians like Muhyiddin Yassin and Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor were investigated, where Sanusi was charged with the political crime of sedition. In addition, a number of bloggers and political activists critical of the government have faced intimidation, put on remand, and charged with the political crime of sedition. There are a number of cases going through the courts now.

Appearing to act on political motives, rather than an independent approach to law and order, Razarudin has undermined the integrity and reputation of the police.

Other law enforcement organizations like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission have also selectively investigated and prosecuted corruption cases. The MACC is primarily interested in cases from the political past, where current corruption issues involving the government today are either passed over, or people involved called into interviews, with no apparent action taken. Opposition leader Muhyiddin Yassin was arrested and charged with corruption and money laundering. This case is also now going through the courts.

Corporate capitalism

What is most ostentatious about the new unity government is the rise of corporate capitalism. The government linked company (GLC) monstrosity is being enhanced. Many concessions and contracts by government to corporations are still undertaken without tenders, even with Anwar’s assurances to the contrary. The government is assisting corporations bully and evict homeowners and residents through legislation used inappropriately, for profit. This can be clearly witnessed at Kampong Sungai Baru in the centre of Kuala Lumpur.

Lawsuits are filed by GLCs against social activists who criticise and disclose information to the public about what is going on. Lawfare with the intention bankrupting critics and activists is common now.

Declining press freedom

The ’unity government’ has gone out of its way to muzzle press freedom. Malaysia’s ranking on the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2024 Press Freedom Index fell from 73rd to 107th place. Fahmi Fadzil, the communication minister and government spokesman dismissed the result with criticism of the methodology of the index.

Over the last year, there has been an unprecedented number of websites critical of the government and corporate corruption blocked by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). The MCMC is chaired by a political appointee who is also involved in a corporation that is not without criticism in its dealings with government.

Government media, including Bernama have gone back to being propaganda machines, like they were during previous BN regimes. Over the last 12 months, online news portals have become very restricted in what they can and can’t discuss. Journalists who criticise the government or uncover corruption are hit by 3R (race, religion and royalty) charges of sedition. Journalists are now being called into the police for ‘interviews’ intended to intimidate them. Consequently, no journalists in Malaysia are able to bring up contentious issues regarding government, in the fear of being persecuted.

Building up an Islamic bureaucracy

Under the Malaysian constitution, state rulers are responsible for Islam. The federal ‘unity government’ is fast tracking the establishment of a ‘Vatican’ style Islamic hierarchy, institutionalising Islam. New legislation, the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territory) Bill 2024 defines the form of Islam people living in the federal territories can practice. This means the state can now define anyone who doesn’t practice Islam according to state definitions can be arrested and charged, and imprisoned. The Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act Amendment Bill will put Syariah law at the same level as secular criminal laws.

The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) is now being given a greater role in national policy making. This includes the drafting of national policy frameworks and involvement in the setting of annual government budgets. Personnel from JAKIM are now being deployed into every ministry, government department, and agency, giving the ‘unity government’ a second chain of command within government.

Strengthening the narrative of Ketuanan Melayu

The ’unity government’ has stepped up the Ketuanan Melayu (Malay Supremacy) narratives and philosophies that former Barisan Nasional governments embraced and practiced. Recent comments by UMNO president and deputy prime minister confirm what people have been observing. On speaking about Malay rights and privileges, Zahid was quoted as saying “The fact is, we have never altered out stand on these issues just to be part of a government.” The new PuTERA35 blueprint announced by the government this month appears to just be an extension of the old New Economic Policy (NEP), under a new name. When these plans are coupled with annual budgets and five-year plans, it’s still the elite who benefit most by the actual programs and initiatives.

The Anwar led ‘unity government’ has been quick to curtail free speech and restrict news reporting through industry ‘self censorship’ to keep criticism and reporting about commerce and business out of public notice. When Bloomberg broke a story about a potential casino in Forest City Johor, Bloomberg’s local journalist was called in by the police.

The Anwar ‘unity government’ has been able to collaborate with various agents in the so called ‘deep state’ to protect itself from scrutiny. The government has been able to use the apparatus of government to suppress the opposition. This is curtailing the practice of democracy in Malaysia as freedom of speech is greatly curtailed.

Under this censorship are numerous moves in business dealings between government and corporations in lucrative rent-seeking profit orientation operations. These mostly escape public scrutiny.

From the ‘deep state’ paradigm, Anwar has delivered to this group and served this elite very well. The ‘deep state’ will continue to support Anwar as prime minister, as long as their interests are served.