By Waleed Sami

Pakistan is confronted with a media campaign, which is characterised by fake news, misinformation and disinformation. It is anticipated by many analysts that the Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan is leading this tirade against Pakistan for his political gains.

Khan’s activities, particularly his requests to foreign financial institutions to withhold bailout packages from Pakistan and point-blank criticism of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are a few pieces of evidence. Under Article 6 of the Constitution, it is necessary to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability. Of late, Pakistan has confronted an unprecedented spell of fake news and misinformation. Khan’s politics has polarized the society badly besides jeopardising Pakistan’s national interests in his quest for personal and political gains. The consequences of this propaganda war are far-reaching, impacting Pakistan’s political stability, economic recovery, and international reputation.

Since his removal from the Government, Imran Khan has worked tirelessly to further his political agenda, which looks overly disconnected from the national interests. His speeches have polarized society, seeding despair, particularly amongst the young people, while portraying himself as a lone fighter against an imagined tyrannical system. However, the truth is far more troubling. Khan’s activities, motivated by a desire to reclaim power, have seen him connect with forces hostile to Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability. Such arrangements have serious consequences not merely for the political environment, but also for the nation’s destiny.

One of the most troubling parts of Khan’s post-premiership behaviour has been his apparent desire to harm Pakistan on the international stage. His frequent requests to foreign financial organisations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to withhold critical bailout packages for Pakistan demonstrate a reckless disdain for the country’s economic well-being. At a time, when Pakistan seriously needed foreign financial assistance to stabilise its economy, these activities were not just politically driven, but arguably traitorous. These pleas have had serious effects, slowing economic recovery and worsening ordinary Pakistanis’ misery.

Furthermore, Khan’s criticism of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and efforts to impede the flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the West and Gulf nations suggests a troubling tendency. By undercutting programs aimed at attracting investment and boosting the economy, Khan has prioritised his political goals over national benefits. This obstructionism not only stifles economic progress but also harms Pakistan’s reputation as a desirable destination for international investment, with long-term ramifications for the country’s economic prospects.

Perhaps the most pernicious component of Khan’s strategy has been the alignment with narratives shared by Pakistan’s opponents, notably India. Khan and his party have crossed a perilous line by downplaying the sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and presenting a narrative that resembles Indian propaganda. This narrative, which aims to portray Pakistan as a terrorist sponsor, is not only untrue but also detrimental to the country’s global reputation. It undermines the credibility of Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, which has claimed thousands of lives and harmed countless others.

This misinformation has far-reaching repercussions beyond public perception. The PTI’s approach of creating disorder, which seeks to deprive the people of hope and faith in the state and its institutions, poses a direct danger to national security. This approach, which has received assistance from external forces hostile to Pakistan, aims to destabilise the state from within, leaving it open to external pressures and internal opposition. The latest debates surrounding the notion of “judicial martial law” highlight the extent to which the PTI is ready to destabilise the country. By advocating for a scenario in which the judiciary ignores severe and criminal conduct, the PTI is essentially weakening the rule of law and encouraging chaos.

PTI officials’ encounters with foreign media and intelligence agents underscore the campaign’s treacherous character. The interactions between Rauf Hassan and individuals such as Karan Thapar, Ryan Grim, and Murtaza Hassan are particularly alarming. These connections, which have included ideas of a “bloody revolution” in Pakistan, directly benefit those seeking to destabilise the country. By propagating false allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in the Ukraine war to the world media, the PTI not only jeopardises Pakistan’s domestic security but also harms its diplomatic ties, notably with nations such as Russia.

The charges against the PTI, notably its leadership, are serious. The party’s constant efforts to undermine favourable connections, plot against the state, and ally with foreign opponents cannot be overlooked. It is critical that everyone guilty, especially Imran Khan and his close friends, face legal consequences. The recommendation to prosecute them under Article 6 of the Constitution, which deals with treason, is not only reasonable but also required to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability. The party’s activities have continually shown that its interests do not coincide with those of Pakistan. The PTI’s leadership’s readiness to collaborate with foreign powers and destroy the state’s institutions demonstrates that it poses a substantial threat to national security.

To summarise, Imran Khan and the PTI’s misinformation campaign against Pakistan is an organised attempt to destabilise the country for political gains. It’s a campaign that has prioritised personal and political goals over national interests, with disastrous implications for the country. Pakistan cannot afford to let this deceit go unchallenged. The state must take urgent measures to hold those responsible accountable and safeguard the country from the insidious forces attempting to undermine it from the inside.