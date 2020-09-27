ISSN 2330-717X
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran Steps Up COVID-19 Restrictions

By

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled plans for stricter health regulations to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, saying the new restrictions would first come into force in the capital.

Addressing a Saturday session of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, Rouhani said the health restrictions for the battle with COVID-19 would be soon intensified in Tehran.

The new scheme and health protocols will later apply to other big cities across Iran, the president added.

He said the stepped-up restrictions would include punishment for not wearing a face mask or breaching the health protocols in public places.

The president called on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and clerics to promote the culture of observing the health protocols in the fight against the pandemic.

The daily death toll from coronavirus infection in Iran once again exceeded 200 on Friday, while the total number of cases since the outbreak of the disease in the country is close to 440,000.

More than 25,000 COVID-19 patients have died in Iran since February.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

