YouTube Has Censored The Ron Paul Liberty Report: You Won’t Believe Why! – OpEd

By Daniel McAdams*

As many of you have already heard, YouTube (owned by Google, with deep roots in the deep state), inexplicably removed our Ron Paul Liberty Report from 23 September, titled “Covid Whistleblowers Expose Narrative As ‘Total Fraud,'” and officially delivered a “warning” to the Ron Paul Liberty Report You Tube channel. They claimed in the notice that the program, which you can watch for yourself here, violated their “community guidelines” regarding “spam, deceptive practices, and scams.”

We are in danger of having our entire channel removed if we continue in these prohibited activities, they warned. Please watch the program for yourself and attempt to identify where any of these three violations took place.

Dr. Paul sent an appeal asking for specific clarification as to what in the program violated their “community standards.” This seems important, because if they could point to something that was said or something in the title or thumbnail photo that violated their “guidelines,” it wouldn’t be that difficult to avoid such phrases or words or even photos in the future. Yes, it might be annoying and unfair, but knowing specifically what was the violation or violations would logically benefit both parties, as YouTube was clear in their “warning” that they did “not want to lose” us.

Imagine if a police officer pulled you over and began writing a ticket and when you requested the reason for the ticket they refused to tell you. Or perhaps they arrested you with no clearly articulated reason. Neither did the judge nor jury utter a peep when they ruled on the case and passed sentence.

This is how YouTube responded to a request for the “habeas corpus” of our “crime”:

As Ron Paul Institute Senior Fellow (and attorney) Adam Dick wrote me after I showed him the result of the appeal, “What ‘understanding’? Violation determined and appeal denied; that is all the info to understand. The process seems designed to prevent understanding anything other than that power is being exercised.”

Yes. Power is being exercised and we do not have to tell you why.

Digging a bit deeper into the actual reason they decided to pull the episode of the Liberty Report (which as most of you know is hours in the making and represents years in preparation), turns up this bizarre email YouTube sent to the Ron Paul Liberty Report’s gmail address:

So finally we are getting more of an explanation of where we might have gone wrong. YouTube simply does not allow any criticism of the World Health Organization – a United Nations bureaucratic body that has absolutely no idea what to do about the Covid health problem. One week you must wear masks, the next week you don’t need them, etc. But don’t dare criticize them or you will have your metaphorical larynx ripped from your body.

As we have pointed out on the Liberty Report several times – probably contributing to our being targeted – the World Health Organization is not even led by a doctor, but by a violent Ethiopian communist politician.

If you dare criticize a violent Ethiopian communist, you will be banned from YouTube. It seems that simple.

So, as another violent communist once wrote, what is to be done?

We are still looking at our options. For now we have opened a backup account on BitChute so that if a future YouTube broadcast is pulled we can offer it up to you without so much delay.

Ultimately we believe the noose will tighten on any “dissident” voices such as Dr. Paul’s. It seems bizarre in what so many love to claim is the “freest country on earth,” one that must spend billions “freeing” others overseas, that anyone challenging the prevailing mainstream media/US government narrative on Covid – or foreign policy or anything else – must be silenced. Once there was the gulag for dissidents, these days it’s “big tech” companies that do hundreds of billions of dollars in business with US intelligence and the US government who do the bidding of their paymasters. But hey, they’re “private” companies so don’t you dare complain as you are herded into your ideological boxcar!

We are looking at other options to deliver the Ron Paul Liberty Report to our viewers – who on YouTube are a hair away from passing the quarter million subscriber mark – but many of these options are not cheap. As you all know, we operate on a shoestring and we stretch every penny from the generous contributions of our supporters.

But we are going to need your help if we are going to keep the peace and prosperity message of the Ron Paul Liberty Report alive. We are directly challenging multi-billion dollar media empires and their narratives – they are not at all happy about it.

This is your program, and if you want it to continue – one of the last voices challenging the dominant and crushing narrative coming from the mainstream media on the Left AND Right – we will need your support.

Please consider a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute, which is the producer of the Ron Paul Liberty Report. Every donation is gratefully appreciated, but we’re going to need some big bucks to fight this freight train we see bearing down on us. Once they have obliterated us, they will be coming for you. Please help. By the way, we LOVE Bitcoin and you can make a Bitcoin donation at the above link.

Dr. Paul famously says, no army can stop an idea whose time has come. Even in these seemingly dark days, the time has come for our peace and prosperity message. Please do what you can to help us. We need you and we appreciate you.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.