Foreign Ministers Reach Agreements On Iranian Gas, Electricity Exports To Iraq

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq made agreements on issues relating to the export of gas and electricity from the Islamic Republic to its western neighbor.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

The two senior diplomats held talks about a range of subjects in the meeting, such as the bilateral deals struck during the Iraqi prime minister’s recent visit to Tehran and also during Amirabdollahian’s trip to Baghdad.

They also discussed topics relating to economic diplomacy and reached agreements about pursuing a series of issues regarding Iranian gas and power exports to Iraq.

The two ministers agreed on serious efforts to address some outstanding problems such as the release of the Iranian financial assets held by the Iraqi government.

Amirabdollahian and Hussein also talked about the latest regional developments, as in the Persian Gulf region and Afghanistan.

The senior Iranian diplomat returned to Tehran on Saturday night after a four-day stay in New York and dozens of meetings with senior foreign officials.