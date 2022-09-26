Most Of The Nazis Were Not Catholic – OpEd

By William Donohue

In the September 26 edition of the Fox News show, “Outnumbered,” guest Sharon Osbourne said, “most of the Nazis were Catholic.”

She is wrong. Hitler drew most of his support from Protestants. In fact, Catholics provided the greatest resistance to him. Sociologist Richard F. Hamilton, author of Who Voted for Hitler, settled this matter decades ago.

Hitler’s mother was Catholic but his father thought religion was a scam. In his early years, Hitler turned strongly against Christianity, which he later sought to crush; he especially hated the Catholic Church. Moreover, as sociologists Samuel and Peal Oliner found, no group risked their lives in greater number to save Jews than Catholics (see The Altruistic Personality).

It does not help when uninformed people poison the airwaves with libelous untruths about Catholics.