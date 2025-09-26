Atatürk’s Memories Of Büyükada – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

After the proclamation of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk visited Istanbul in 1927 following a long stay in Ankara, and from that time on, he frequently visited the city. During his stays in Istanbul, Büyükada became one of the special locations he chose both for relaxation and for hosting foreign dignitaries.

Atatürk’s relationship with Büyükada is notable in several respects. First, he used the island’s elite venues of the period, such as the Anadolu Club and the Splendid Palace Hotel, to host foreign guests. Second, his visits to the residence of his close friend Fethi Okyar made Büyükada not only a diplomatic hub but also an important personal retreat.

On his first visit to the island in 1927, a car had been brought to the pier, but Atatürk reportedly said, “There are no motor vehicles here,” and walked to the Anadolu Club on foot. On subsequent visits, he preferred to tour the island by horse-drawn carriage.

In 1934, Shah Reza Pahlavi of Iran made an official state visit to Turkey. The first part of the visit took place in Ankara, with official ceremonies and meetings, while the second part occurred in Istanbul. During the Istanbul leg, Atatürk took the Shah to Büyükada, hosting him at the Splendid Palace Hotel and the Anadolu Club. This visit, including Bosphorus cruises, was seen as a symbolic expression of Turkish-Iranian friendship. Contemporary press reports noted that Shah Reza was particularly impressed by Istanbul and the Princes’ Islands, and that his close dialogue with Atatürk was marked by a warm and personal tone[^1].

In 1936, King Edward VIII of England (before his abdication) visited Turkey. This visit is regarded as one of the most significant diplomatic engagements consolidating the young Republic’s international prestige. Atatürk hosted King Edward on Büyükada, welcoming him at the Splendid Palace Hotel and holding an intimate dinner at the Anadolu Club. The meeting, set against the tranquil backdrop of the island, was widely covered in the British press, highlighting Atatürk’s personal charisma and the diplomatic weight of Republican Turkey[^2].

Atatürk’s visits to Büyükada were not limited to hosting foreign guests; they also provided him with opportunities for relaxation and conversation with close friends. Fethi Okyar’s residence is among the most well-known locations associated with these visits. Among the islanders, stories of Atatürk’s carriage rides, greetings to locals in the marketplace, and walks along the shore are still recounted today.

There are also anecdotes linking Atatürk’s youth to Büyükada. During his time as a young officer—entering the Military Academy in 1899 and graduating from the War Academy in 1902—he reportedly visited the island while stationed in Istanbul. Students of that era frequently organized day trips to the Princes’ Islands, especially during summer. Although not documented with certainty, it is said that Mustafa Kemal, along with friends, toured Büyükada by carriage, conversed in cafés, and was impressed by the island’s tranquility. These stories suggest that his youthful interest in the island later evolved into a diplomatic dimension during the Republican period.

In this sense, Büyükada is not merely a summer retreat; it is also a unique location that has witnessed the history of the Republic’s diplomacy. Known to Atatürk as a young officer and later as the founder of the Republic hosting foreign dignitaries, Büyükada remains a place where personal and historical memories converge, retaining its significance to this day.