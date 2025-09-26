Cardinal Vincent Nichols Condemns Words And Symbols ‘Co-Opting Christianity’

By CNA

By Madalaine Elhabbal

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has joined other church leaders in England to express concern that protesters were “co-opting Christianity” at the recent “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London.

“As leaders of Christian churches in this country, we wish to express our deep concern that in the recent rally ‘Unite the Kingdom’ and in other places, use has been made, by some, of the symbols and words of the Christian faith to support views and attitudes actually opposed” to the Christian message, the presidents of Churches Together in England (CTE) said in a Sept. 23 statement.

“In contrast, we wish to state clearly some of the key messages of our shared faith that are a crucial contribution to the well-being of all people in our lands,” they wrote.

The statement comes after a recent “Unite the Kingdom” rally in England, organized by anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, reportedly drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 people, according to Reuters, and featured a video appearance by billionaire Elon Musk.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, organized the rally in response to record-breaking levels of asylum-seeking migrants in Britain and the rising levels of crimes they are allegedly committing.

Robinson said during an address at the rally where protesters carried Britain’s Union Jack flag, as well as flags bearing the red-and-white St. George’s Cross of England: “Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain, this is our moment,” and praised those gathered for the demonstration for representing “a tidal wave of patriotism.”

At the smaller “Stand Up to Racism” counterprotest of about 5,000 people, which took place alongside Robinson’s demonstration, a speaker identified as Ben Hetchin said that “the idea of hate is dividing us and I think the more that we welcome people the stronger we are as a country,” according to Reuters.

The Christian leaders’ statement similarly countered the tone of the rally, condemning its use of the Cross of St. George to protest against immigration.

“The cross of Christ reveals God’s overwhelming and unconditional love for every single human being,” the statement said. ”The cross and the Gospel of Christ must never be co-opted to support the messages that breed hostility towards others. Its message never legitimizes rejection, hatred, or superiority towards people of other cultures.”

“As Christians, we wish all policy to be grounded in solid and compassionate values. So, we pray for a generous and just spirit, which does not demonize the other simply for being other. We pray that we can have mercy on those in need who legitimately come seeking our aid. We pray for a true Christian revival where people of all creeds and none, of all ethnicities and ways of life, can feel secure and appreciated for the gifts they bring.”

Nichols was joined by Bishop Tedroy Powell, CTE Pentecostal and Charismatic president and national bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy UK; Rev. Dr. Tessa Henry-Robinson, moderator of the Free Churches Group; Bishop Paulina Hławiczka-Trotman, CTE president for the Fourth Presidency Group and head of the Lutheran Church in Great Britain; and His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, CTE president for the Orthodox Churches and archbishop of the Oecumenical Patriarchate (Diocese of Thyateira and Great Britain).