‘Melonimania’: France Eyes Italy’s Right-Wing Experiment

By EurActiv

By Laurent Geslin

(EurActiv) — To resolve the French political crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has offered a familiar prescription: unite the right. It worked for her in Rome, and in Paris, the longstanding project is again gaining momentum.

For the Italian leader, who was speaking at the weekend rally held by her ally, far-right MEP Marion Maréchal, a right-wing alliance is the only way to “offer a strong and credible alternative to millions of French citizens”.

Since 2022, her far-right Fratelli d’Italia party has governed with the right-wing populist Lega of Matteo Salvini, and the conservatives of Forza Italia, the party founded by the late Silvio Berlusconi.

The French version would unite Les Républicains (LR), Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN), and Éric Zemmour’s Reconquête movement. But the idea has been shot down for now by Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who heads LR, and by Le Pen herself, who insists she “does not believe in it.

Yet the political stability of Meloni’s governing coalition has not gone unnoticed in Paris, where it is being closely watched by an ever-divided French parliament.

“A section of the French right has been struck by ‘Melonimania’,” said Italian politics specialist Marc Lazar, professor at Sciences Po and at Luiss University in Rome. The conditions in France, he noted, seem favourable to such experiments.

Still, Italy’s model is hard to transplant, given how different the two countries’ political and electoral systems are, said researcher Lorenzo Castellanin, a specialist in Italian political institutions.

“In Italy, two-thirds of parliamentary seats are allocated through a proportional system, which forces parties to form alliances before elections, unlike in France,” he explained, while conceding the benefit of the doubt.

Ideological alignments

After losing its centrist base to Emmanuel Macron from 2017 onwards, LR leaders have been tempted to shift rightwards, with former party President Éric Ciotti even striking an alliance with the far right during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Ciotti’s successor, Retailleau, and head of the LR parliamentary group, Laurent Wauquiez, have increasingly toughened their stance on migration, following the far-right playbook.

LR has also chosen a new scapegoat: the left. In the run-up to next March’s municipal elections, the party has labelled Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise (LFI) as “the first and worst political threat.”

That framing is already opening the door to local alliances with the RN. According to Senator Roger Karoutchi, LR might well rally behind candidates backed by the far right, “if they turn out to be the best placed, including in the first round, to avert the LFI danger.”

“The reality is that today there is a broad consensus on the right and within the national camp,” rejoices Maréchal, Le Pen’s niece, and president of the small party Identité-Libertés. At least enough “to get around the table,” she said to Euractiv.

The Le Pen lock

Le Pen remains the major obstacle. She intends to remain faithful to the anti-establishment populist line that enabled her to reach the second round of the presidential election twice, keeping RN at arm’s length from all governing parties.

That calculation could change if she were barred from running in 2027. Her five-year disqualification in the case of misused European Parliament funds leaves open the possibility of another standard-bearer. “It might be possible to rally around another candidate,” suggested Castellanin.

All the more so since the unravelling of the centrist bloc built around Macron should encourage a return of the left-right divide, already visible during the 2026 budget negotiations. RN officials reportedly privately admit that France is heading towards a new “bipolarisation”.

Le Pen’s designated heir, current RN president Jordan Bardella, has wasted no time in courting the traditional right, meeting with former president Nicolas Sarkozy in early July and courting France’s leading business figures.

“There are two permanent options on the table,” explained to Euractiv far-right expert Luc Rouban a few months ago.

“Turn the RN into a major conservative party capable of absorbing other right-wing formations – a liberal approach advocated by Bardella. Or pursue Marine Le Pen’s preference for a more radical, socially focused strategy.”

“The party is currently attempting to straddle both approaches, but this stance is increasingly unsustainable,” Rouban added.