Rioters Gather Outside ICE Facility In Illinois And Chant ‘Shoot ICE, Kill ICE’ Just Days After Dallas Terrorist Attack

By Eurasia Review

Over 200 rioters on Friday blocked access to one of the gates in front of the Broadview Processing Center and another 30 have swarmed another gate and are attempting to forcibly and illegally trespass on federal property.

Rioters arrived with boxes of fireworks, N-95 masks, gas masks, goggles, knee and elbow protection, and large quantities of food and water, the DHS said.

According to DHS, the rioters began chanting “shoot ICE, kill ICE.” One of the rioters was apprehended with a gun and it was confiscated by law enforcement.

DHS said that this is not the first time this facility has seen violence from rioters, adding that since Operation Midway Blitz began, rioters have assaulted law enforcement, thrown tear gas cans, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property.

According to DHS, ICE law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them.

“Just days after the vile terrorist attack on an ICE Dallas Facility, over 200 rioters gathered outside the Broadview Processing Center in Illinois, and some began chanting ‘shoot ICE.’ These violent threats and smears about ICE must stop. There is no place in American politics for violence,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are calling on Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson to condemn these riots and tone down their rhetoric about ICE. These riots outside the ICE Broadview Processing Center and attacks on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement.”

Governor Pritzker claimed the United States is “essentially” becoming Nazi Germany as a result of ICE’s heroic efforts. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called ICE “secret police” who “are terrorizing our communities.”

“These rioters and sanctuary politicians are choosing to side with criminals over American victims,” DHS said, adding, “The Midway Blitz Operation has resulted in the arrest of hundreds of criminal illegal aliens, including Tren de Aragua gang members and those with prior criminal histories.”