Tommy Robinson And The Policy Of Excluding Muslims From British Identity – OpEd

By Altaf Moti

The “Unite the Kingdom” rally held in London in September 2025 represented one of the most visible expressions of far-right mobilisation in the United Kingdom in recent years.

Led by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely known as Tommy Robinson, the gathering drew tens of thousands of supporters, including networks of far-right activists from across Europe. Its central message was encapsulated in the chants of “send them home,” a slogan directed at immigrants and asylum seekers, with Muslims clearly singled out as the symbolic “other.” The rally highlighted not only the persistence of far-right activism but also the increasing normalisation of Islamophobic narratives in British political discourse.

The Political Platform of Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has long been a figurehead of the British far-right. His public persona is built on targeting Muslims, portraying them as a collective threat to national security, culture, and social cohesion. Over the years, he has constructed his campaigns around selective stories of crime, grooming gangs, and terrorism. By amplifying isolated incidents and framing them as representative of Muslim identity, Robinson has cultivated a narrative in which Islam itself is positioned as incompatible with British values.

The London rally reinforced this message. Placards, speeches, and chants did not focus on economic or policy concerns but instead on cultural hostility, portraying immigration and Islam as existential dangers. This framing shows that the far-right’s true agenda is less about border management and more about identity politics built on fear of Muslims.

Why the Rally Resonated

The social and political conditions of 2025 made this mobilisation possible. Record immigration levels, strained public services, and government difficulties in handling asylum cases have created anxiety across society. These anxieties, however, are being redirected by far-right leaders towards Muslims. Instead of analysing structural issues such as housing shortages, employment insecurity, or government inefficiency, Robinson and his allies offer a simple scapegoat: Muslims and other minority immigrants.

The choice of Muslims as the symbolic target is not accidental. Islamophobia has become one of the most socially acceptable forms of prejudice in Britain, often reinforced by sensationalist media coverage. By presenting Muslims as outsiders, the far-right converts legitimate economic concerns into cultural hostility. This process makes hostility against Muslims appear like a defence of national identity rather than a form of prejudice.

The Role of Transnational Far-Right Networks

The London demonstration was not only a domestic affair. Far-right figures from Europe and North America addressed or endorsed the rally, highlighting a network that transcends national borders. This reflects a broader trend in which anti-Muslim sentiment has become a unifying ideology for far-right movements globally. Whether in Britain, France, Germany, or the United States, Muslim communities are constructed as the symbolic “enemy” around which nationalist movements mobilise.

This transnational element reveals that the London rally cannot be understood as a local protest alone. It is part of a coordinated international effort to frame Muslims as incompatible with Western societies. Such framing strengthens far-right movements while simultaneously isolating and threatening Muslim minorities.

Consequences for Muslim Communities

The immediate consequences of the rally were visible on the streets: clashes with police, confrontations with counter-protesters, and intimidation directed at Muslim-owned shops and mosques in nearby areas. But the deeper consequences are social and psychological. Events of this scale reinforce a climate of fear among Muslims, who are made to feel like permanent outsiders in their own country.

For British Muslims — who number more than three million and are deeply integrated into society — this message is profoundly alienating. Far from being a source of division, Muslims contribute to Britain’s public life, from the National Health Service and universities to business, politics, and cultural industries. Yet Robinson’s narrative erases these realities, presenting Muslims only as a demographic threat. This erasure has long-term consequences for how Muslims are perceived and treated in everyday interactions.

Islamophobia as a Political Instrument

The rally illustrates how Islamophobia functions as a political instrument. By invoking the spectre of “Islamisation,” far-right leaders position themselves as defenders of the nation. This role allows them to gain attention, mobilise supporters, and put pressure on mainstream parties to adopt harder lines on immigration. In many cases, mainstream politicians echo parts of this rhetoric, further legitimising the idea that Muslims are problematic.

The effectiveness of this strategy lies in its simplicity. Complex policy challenges — from housing shortages to economic stagnation — are condensed into a narrative of cultural conflict. By framing Muslims as the visible face of these problems, far-right actors provide an emotionally powerful explanation that resonates with sections of the public.

Media Amplification and Public Perception

The role of the media is central in this process. Coverage of crime involving Muslims or asylum seekers is often amplified, while positive stories of integration receive far less attention. Social media platforms further magnify sensationalist narratives, allowing groups like Robinson’s to bypass traditional gatekeepers and reach large audiences directly.

The London rally showed how these dynamics work in practice. Weeks of online campaigning, viral videos, and exaggerated claims about the “threat” posed by immigrants generated momentum, which then translated into a mass turnout. The boundary between online misinformation and real-world mobilisation was once again blurred, with Muslims bearing the brunt of the hostility.

Wider Implications for British Society

While the rally targeted Muslims, its implications extend beyond one community. By framing an entire religion as a threat, far-right movements undermine the principles of equality and pluralism on which Britain’s democracy rests. This kind of mobilisation fosters division not only between Muslims and non-Muslims but also between different regions, classes, and political groups.

The consequences are particularly serious for social cohesion. Muslims who feel alienated and demonised are less likely to trust state institutions, while non-Muslims exposed to constant anti-Muslim rhetoric may grow suspicious or hostile toward their neighbours. The rally therefore contributes to a cycle of mistrust that weakens the fabric of society.

The Reality Behind the Slogans

The rally’s central slogan, “send them home,” encapsulates both the simplicity and the cruelty of far-right politics. It assumes that Muslims, regardless of citizenship, history, or contribution, are foreigners who do not belong. Yet the reality is very different. British Muslims are not guests but citizens, many of them born and raised in the UK, with deep roots in their communities. Their “home” is Britain.

The demand to “send them home” therefore exposes the underlying logic of the far-right: the exclusion of Muslims not because of policy disputes but because of their very identity. This is not a debate over immigration numbers. It is an attempt to redefine who counts as British.

Islamophobia at the Core

The “Unite the Kingdom” rally was not a neutral protest about immigration policy. It was a mass mobilisation around an anti-Muslim agenda. Tommy Robinson and his allies transformed public anxiety about migration into open hostility against Muslims, reinforcing dangerous stereotypes and legitimising prejudice.

Analysed in its full context, the rally reveals three critical dynamics: the personal leadership of Robinson built on Islamophobia, the international networks of far-right activists using Muslims as a unifying “enemy,” and the consequences of this mobilisation in deepening divisions within British society.

In the end, the rally was less about borders and more about belonging. Its message — that Muslims can never truly belong — stands in direct contradiction to the lived reality of millions of Muslims who are part of the national fabric. By exposing this contradiction, the London rally shows not only the persistence of far-right activism but also the urgent need to recognise Islamophobia as a central political force shaping Britain today.