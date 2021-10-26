Iran Says Has Security Contacts with Afghanistan ‘Caretaker’ Rulers

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reiterated the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, saying Tehran maintains security contacts and consultations with the Afghan caretaker governing body.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, held in Tehran on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign minister described the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all ethnic groups as the “most important political solution” that lies ahead.

Pointing to Tehran’s contacts with all parties in Afghanistan, Amirabdollahian said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s security contacts and consultations with the caretaker or temporary governing body in Afghanistan are underway.”

On the expansion of relations between Tehran and Islamabad, Amirabdollahian said he and Qureshi have agreed in the meeting to increase the trade exchanges between the two neighbors by using the mechanisms within the framework of the international law.

For his part, the Pakistani top diplomat said he agreed with the Iranian foreign minister’s evaluation of the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan and Iran have similar interests in and share stances on Afghanistan, which entails peace, stability and prosperity.

A meeting of the foreign ministers representing the neighbors of Afghanistan will be held in Tehran on Wednesday.

Five foreign ministers will be present in the forthcoming meeting, while the foreign ministers of China and Russia will attend the event via videoconference.