Brazil Generates 278 Thousand Formal Jobs In September

By Andreia Verdélio

Brazil generated 278,085 jobs in September, the result of 1,926,572 new admissions and 1,648,487 dismissals. Considering the period since the beginning of the year, 2,147,600 new workers have been registered in the formal market. The data were released today (Oct. 26) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The stock of formal jobs in the country, which is the total number of active labor contracts under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), reached 42,825,955 in September, which represents an increase of 0.65 percent over the previous month.

Last month, the balance of jobs was positive in the five groups of economic activities: services (122,562 new jobs), trade (57,974 new jobs); industry (56,909 new jobs), construction (31,166 new jobs), and agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, and aquaculture (9,474 new jobs).

Salary

Nationwide, the average hiring wage in September stood at BRL 1,931.13. Compared to the previous month, there was a real decrease of BRL 12.47 in the average admission wage, a negative variation of 0.64 percent.

Minister of Labor and Social Security José Carlos Oliveira said the industry segment continues to grow, despite having fallen to third place in job generation in the month. “When we talk about an increase in the number of jobs in the industry, this also means that inevitably, in the medium term, the average salary of Brazilians will increase, because the industry requires from workers a little higher qualification, and also generates higher salaries,” he explained.