ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, October 27, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of the holy shrine of Shah-e Cheragh in Iran's southern city of Shiraz. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

File photo of the holy shrine of Shah-e Cheragh in Iran's southern city of Shiraz. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East Religion World News 

Iran: Terrorist Attack On Shiite Shrine Kills At Least 13

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

At least 13 people have been killed and several others wounded in a terrorist attack on the holy shrine of Shah-e Cheragh in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Wednesday evening. 

Advertisement

Three armed gunmen attacked the shrine of Shah-e-Cheragh in Shiraz on Wednesday evening.

The assailants have reportedly fired shots at the pilgrims inside the site.

Two terrorists have been arrested, but the third one is still at large.

Initial reports said, at least 13 people have been killed and 40 others injured in the shooting attack.

Esmaeel Mohebipour, the deputy governor of Fars Province for political, security and social affairs, said the armed terrorists started a shooting rampage at the shrine at the evening prayers time.

Advertisement

Shah-e-Cheragh (the shrine of the Lord of Light) is a funerary monument and mosque located in the city of Shiraz, where lies the tomb of Sayyed Mir Ahmad and his brother, Sayyed Mir Mohammad, the sons of the seventh Imam and brothers of the eighth Shiite imam, Imam Reza (AS).

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.