Plenitude Brings Its Feeling The Energy Installation To The Real Jardín Botánico In Madrid

By Eurasia Review

Plenitude, a Società Benefit controlled by Eni that integrates production from renewables, the sale of energy services and an extensive network of charging points for electric vehicles, will present the Feeling the Energy installation at the Real Jardín Botánico in Madrid. The installation was designed by the international design and innovation studio CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati in cooperation with Italo Rota. The initiative has received sponsorship from the Italian Embassy in Spain.

Advertisement

After the success at the Brera Botanical Garden, as part of the INTERNI Design Re-Generation exhibition, where Feeling the Energy was the winning project for the Mention Interaction category as part of the FuoriSalone Award 2022 during Design Week in Milan, the installation is moving abroad in the Spanish capital, offering an experience in which the energy that surrounds us can be experienced through the 5 senses. The exhibition winds its way through the evocative paths of the Real Jardín Botánico and energy is unveiled in its various forms: from sound to light and wind, everything generates the energy we benefit from in our everyday lives.

The concept behind the installation is the importance of collaboration between individuals: thanks to the synergy between humans and nature, we produce vital energy that can move our planet every day.

The Italian Ambassador in Spain, Riccardo Guariglia, said: “This is an initiative that recall to the public utility of design and the social importance of energy, on which the Italian Embassy in Madrid is working. For an Italian company like Plenitude, which is increasingly present in the Spanish market in terms or renewable energy, this is the best way to present its new areas of interest to the local public”.

Plenitude’s CEO Stefano Goberti said: “Our presence at the Real Jardín Botánico is a source of great pride for us, a time to celebrate during the Semana de la Ciencia y la Innovación de Madrid 2022, and a tribute to Spain, which has welcomed us. Feeling the Energy is a multi-sensory installation reflecting Plenitude’s strategic commitment to contribute to the progressive decarbonisation of Spain’s electricity sector, to the path towards energy transition undertaken by Eni, to Plenitude’s ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and to provide 100% decarbonised energy to all its customers.

Plenitude’s installation will open to the public from 27 October until 13 November 2022. Thanks to an agreement with the Real Jardín Botánico, throughout the whole period visitors will be able to enter the garden free of charge from 10 am to 8 pm (the closing time has been extended by one hour during those days) and interact with Feeling the Energy by following the trail that will lead them to discover how energy is produced by the sun and the wind or how sound is created by blowing on the components of the living orchestra or playing with a xylophone. Further to this, the energy stored during the day will feed the water vaporisers that nourish the surrounding plants.

Advertisement

The project employs 500 metres of antibacterial copper, supplied by international manufacturer KME for the installation, and visitors are able to interact with it thanks to its antibacterial properties. Given copper’s circularity, Feeling the Energy also reflects Plenitude’s commitment to be at the vanguard of Eni’s decarbonisation strategy and to become an enabler of the energy transition.

To date, Plenitude supplies energy to about 10 million European customers and targets over 2 GW of installed capacity from renewable sources by the end of 2022, over 6 GW by 2025 and over 15 GW by 2030.

Plenitude is active in Spain in the renewable energy market, selling electricity, gas and services to residential and large, small and medium-sized customers.