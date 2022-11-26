Raisi Says Iran Gives Priority To Ties With Malaysia

By Tasnim News Agency

Malaysia gets priority when it comes to the expansion of Iran’s relations with Islamic and Asian states, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Friday, Raisi said, “Malaysia is among the Islamic and Asian priorities for the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Congratulating Ibrahim on his election as the Malaysian premier, Raisi said, “Iran and Malaysia have great and varied capacities in the fields of economy, technology, culture and international cooperation, and the serious efforts of the officials of the two countries can use these capacities in line with the interests of both countries and nations.”

For his part, the Malaysian prime minister said Iran and Malaysia have a lot of capacity to expand relations in the cultural and commercial fields as much as possible.

“We will use all our efforts to cement ties with the two friendly and great Islamic countries more than before,” Ibrahim added, the Iranian president’s website reported.