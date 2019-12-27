Iran: Gas Production Begins In Third Platform At South Pars Phase 14

By Tasnim News Agency

The operation to extract natural gas from the third platform of Phase 14 of Iran’s giant South Pars gas field started off on Wednesday night, an official announced.

Mohammad Mahdi Tavassolipoor, operator of South Pars Phase 14 development project, said on Thursday that the third platform of Phase 14 of South Pars became operational Wednesday night.

The new offshore platform of Phase 14 will operate at full capacity in coming days, he added.

In May, local technicians installed the last flare stack of the offshore platforms in Phase 14.

In April 2017, the South Pars Phases 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani.

The gas field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.

It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers belongs to Iran.

It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of condensates in place.



