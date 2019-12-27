ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, December 27, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran flag and oil platform. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran flag and oil platform. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business 

Iran: Gas Production Begins In Third Platform At South Pars Phase 14

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The operation to extract natural gas from the third platform of Phase 14 of Iran’s giant South Pars gas field started off on Wednesday night, an official announced.

Mohammad Mahdi Tavassolipoor, operator of South Pars Phase 14 development project, said on Thursday that the third platform of Phase 14 of South Pars became operational Wednesday night.

The new offshore platform of Phase 14 will operate at full capacity in coming days, he added.

In May, local technicians installed the last flare stack of the offshore platforms in Phase 14.

In April 2017, the South Pars Phases 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani.

The gas field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.

It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers belongs to Iran.

It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of condensates in place.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.